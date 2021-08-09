MENIFEE, Calif., Aug, 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cottontail bamboo toilet tissue is now available for free same-day delivery in Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee and other select South Riverside County cities on all online orders placed at Cottontailusa.com before 3 p.m. local time. The new service is being offered directly to consumers and businesses, and will expand to other areas in the coming months. The service is expected to be available to 50 percent of Riverside County by the end of 2021, including Riverside the most populous city in the Inland Empire.

“With a limited number of sustainable toilet paper options on the shelves of our grocery stores, we are eager to offer a low cost and extremely convenient way for the local community to become more sustainable while helping to support reforestation projects in the wake of major wildfires like those in Paradise, California,” said Tricia Hall, a representative for the Cottontail brand. “Customers already love the idea of purchasing bamboo toilet paper and getting it delivered directly to their home – getting it same-day delivery is a game changer.”

The convenience of same-day delivery means that shoppers no longer have to wait in traffic, visit a conventional checkout and wait in line to purchase toilet paper. With no minimum purchase amount required, in just a few clicks on their phones, tablets, or computers, the new service allows customers to receive their purchase the same-day when they shop Cottontailusa.com. In addition to free same-day delivery, through a partnership with One Tree Planted a tree is planted for every 24 rolls ordered.

Cottontail toilet paper is 3-Ply and made from an all-natural organic bamboo pulp and the unique composition of bamboo means that this toilet tissue has great tensile strength. When it comes to the softness of Cottontail, customers will find a happy medium between comfort and safe. Cottontail bamboo toilet paper is septic tank safe, biodegradable and without chemicals like chlorine or synthetic fragrances.

Customers can now purchase 24 rolls of Cottontail bamboo toilet paper for $29.99 with free shipping and same-day delivery, making Cottontail toilet paper very competitive compared to other popular bamboo toilet paper brands.

About Nature Fluent

Nature Fluent is a sustainable consumer products company that advocates leading an organic lifestyle that supports the well-being of all individuals and the thriving of communities. For every 24 rolls of Cottontail bamboo toilet paper purchased, we plant one tree in order to preserve our planet for generations to come. To learn more, visit https://cottontailusa.com/.

