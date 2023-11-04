LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — More than 3,000 filled L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood this week at a Halloween festival hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles. As with all the street fairs the Church organizes, it was designed for maximum fun and admission was free.



The street was filled with minions, ghouls and witches, and superheroes of all ages and sizes. Activities included pumpkin carving, face-painting and donut-eating contests. The Ferris wheel and bouncy house were particularly popular. And kids screwed up their nerve to pet a host of challenging creatures at the “creepy crawly critters” petting zoo.

One of the most popular features of the festival was a children’s concert and sing-along of songs performed by some of the children’s favorite cartoon characters.

Neighbors, community groups, Church volunteers and staff took turns manning trick-or-treat stations and contributed candy and other treats for the kids.

The annual Halloween fun day was just one of a series of events planned to make the holiday season special for East Hollywood kids and their families. Next was a celebration of Dia de los Muertos. The Holiday Lighting Festival is scheduled for November 19 to be followed by winter fun for the kids throughout the season.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Church, serving Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community. In its commitment to bringing the community together, it hosts festivals like this throughout the year. The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

