LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neo-Bionica, a leading innovator in the field of medical device development and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Uli Gommel as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Uli will lead Neo-Bionica’s technology division spearheading its mission to revolutionize the way that companies bring novel neurotechnologies and smart MedTech devices to market.



Photo Caption: Uli Gommel, CTO – Neo-Bionica.

Uli Gommel joins Neo-Bionica as a global leader in medical engineering with two decades experience spanning Europe, Asia and the US. Prior to joining Neo-Bionica, he was the Director of Mechanical Engineering at Advanced Bionics. There he led the end-to-end development and launch of the HiResTM Ultra 3D Cochelar Implant, a groundbreaking device which won the MedTech Breakthrough Award in 2019 for best overall medical device solution. Uli’s expertise also extends to the development of pediatric cochlear implants, specialized surgical tools and high-resolution implantable electrode arrays.

Based in the US and with a proven track record in growing global MedTech teams, Uli’s appointment demonstrates Neo-Bionica’s commitment to growing its US presence. As CTO of Neo-Bionica, Uli will oversee design, development, and manufacturing services, providing expert insights for clients developing next-generation neurotech and smart MedTech devices. Through an outstanding depth and breadth of bioengineering expertise, fabrication skills, and regulatory know-how, Uli’s experience will help to accelerate the development of implantable and wearable neurotechnologies and bioelectronics devices.

“Neo-Bionica is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of neurotechnology,” said Uli. “I am honored to join this talented team and contribute to our shared vision of enhancing the lives of the people who will benefit from these products.”

Neo-Bionica’s CEO, Dr. Ludovic Labat, said “Not only does Uli’s expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to help companies realize the promise of bioelectric devices, but his presence in the US also signals our commitment to serving the needs of this significant market. With his leadership, Neo-Bionica will continue to grow quickly and smartly.”

Uli will be leading a team of highly experienced industry and academic professionals with backgrounds in MedTech, mechanical and electronic engineering and previous experience from top-tier institutions including Invetech, Medtronic, Cochlear, Bionics Institute and Planet Innovation.

Neo-Bionica was established in 2021 to meet a need in the Australian market. Despite Australia’s deep expertise in the development of advanced MedTech and Neurotech devices, emerging Australian Neurotech innovators were frequently forced to go overseas to prototype and manufacture their devices. Neo-Bionica was established to meet this gap in the market and since its establishment, its expertise and services have been in high demand from not only local innovators but international clients. Given this demand, Neo-Bionica fast-tracked its plan to establish a permanent foothold in the US with Uli’s appointment.

About Neo-Bionica:

Neo-Bionica is an advanced Medtech manufacturer that specializes in providing commercialization and manufacturing services to develop digitally-enabled bionic and smart, neurotech medical device innovations. Neo-Bionica’s expertise includes developing AI-powered devices designed to restore human function and smart sensors capable of intelligently monitoring human physiology.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Neo-Bionica has quickly gained recognition within the industry. Neo-Bionica is proud to be empowering the next generation of MedTech innovators with advanced manufacturing services. https://neo-bionica.com/

