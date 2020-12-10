PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NetPlanner Systems, Inc., has entered into an agreement with the Georgia Technology Authority to make available Inside Cable/Wiring service to Georgia government entities via the GTA Direct IT services program. Effective October 26, 2020, NetPlanner is a GTA-approved service provider, and state government entities can access top-quality IT services through the contract.

The GTA Direct program provides a quick path to managed IT services for Georgia agencies, local governments, colleges and universities, and boards of education statewide. That is everything from computing services to telecommunications and network services, wireless services, hosted contact center services, and more. Customers can choose from a provider’s standard catalog or request a custom quote. GTA qualifies the vendors and provides light governance over the contracts, and then agencies can purchase services directly from the providers. It eases the burden of procurements for agencies, allows them to capitalize on the state’s purchasing power and gives them access to contracts tailored to government.

Through the program, NetPlanner will offer design, installation and maintenance of network infrastructure solutions that support not only voice and data communications, but also security systems, wireless networks, AV-over-IP solutions and other building automation systems. With four fully staffed branch offices in Georgia, NetPlanner can assist GTA Direct program customers across the state with hundreds of full-time highly trained, manufacturer-certified technicians, ensuring cabling projects meet every industry standard.

The Georgia Technology Authority is a state agency that manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to Georgia’s executive branch agencies, as well as managed network services to 1,200 state and local government entities. GTA also offers public entities access to standardized contracts with a pool of industry-leading IT providers.

NetPlanner Systems is one of the Southeast’s leading providers of IT-based solutions for communications, security, DAS and audio/visual systems. NetPlanner has more than three decades of experience providing cutting-edge technology solutions for all types of government entities. Backed by skilled professionals carrying the industry’s most prestigious certifications, NetPlanner delivers the highest level of expertise, service and support.

To learn more about NetPlanner, please visit https://www.netplanner.com/ or call 770-662-5482.

News Source: NetPlanner Systems Inc.