CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What do you get when you combine a week full of entertaining Agile Great Debates each morning, 6-dynamic speakers each day representing some of the region’s leading Fortune 500 Employers and 24-Agile Industry hot topics followed by live Q&A opportunities in a virtual green room? You get, The Ultimate Virtual Conference by Agile Week Carolinas™ scheduled to kick off October 6 – 9, 2020 and FREE to all who register!



Sponsored by Scrum.Org, Keyot & BrandDisco©, Agile Week Carolinas™, is a dedicated platform for Companies, Teams and Individuals to discover what’s NEW, CHANGING or TRENDING and will attract over 12,000 registered attendees across North & South Carolinas!

With carefully selected speakers, debaters and moderators who are Agile Certified Leaders and Practitioners across Carolinas’ regional communities, AWC was created for the Agile community, by the Agile community, as a platform to catapult and connect the most curious, to the most confident Agilists, and everyone in between.

Agile Week Carolinas™ (AWC), has experienced breakout success since its February 2020 inception mostly contributing this early-adoption to its ‘ecosystem like’ model, where attendees are encouraged to be a part of the story vs. just watching from the sidelines by getting involved as Speakers, Debaters, Moderators or Volunteers across three big pillars.

The topics presented by various speakers are pre-selected by AWC’s Leadership Team who enlists the help of researchers to find the most socially relevant topics for audiences who range in demographic from; Senior to Mid-Level Agile Professionals, PMP holders transitioning to Agile roles, Military Veterans interested in Agile and College Grads.

This year’s topics will cover the below categories and attendees are welcome to select as many areas of interest as they desire:

Daily Great Debates on Agile’s Gray Areas

Future of Work

Agile Adoption & Transformation

Agile Data, KPI’s & Reporting Tools

Agile Career Paths & Market Trends

Scrum Teams & Sprint Success

Agile Mindset Mastery

Product Owner Success & Pro-Tips

Agile State of The State Address (Agile Today vs. Agile Tomorrow)

“We are honored to introduce Agile Week Carolinas, into the Carolinas’ Agile Market as an annual event,” said DeMario & Dawn Nicole Mcilwain, Husband & Wife Entrepreneurs, AWC Co-Founders & Visionaries & Agilists. “Our ultimate vision is to create a hub for Agile Innovation, Date & Market Trends and Thought Leadership through Agile Week Carolinas and with our region’s combined Tech Talent and strong economic power, we can easily make the Carolinas the next Agile Hotspot.”

What makes AWC different is that they are not competitive, instead they’re inclusive! AWC sees much more value in bringing the communities & conversations together to showcase top Agile Carolina Talent and has partnered with other professional organizations across the Carolinas to make this happen (i.e. PMI Midlands and Metrolina Chapters, IIBA Palmetto Chapter, Veterans Ascend, Women in Agile Charlotte Chapter, Optomi, NC Tech, Pink Mentor, etc.).

Agile Week Carolinas™ invites you to register for any of its special events or learn more by going to: https://agileweekcarolinas.com/

Media Contact:

Dawn Nicole Mcilwain

Phone: 704-620-0951

Email: info@agileweekcarolinas.com

Website: agileweekcarolinas.com

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0630s2p-agile-carolinas-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Agile Week Carolinas