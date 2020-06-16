DETROIT, Mich., June 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Special D Events announces “Back to Work Packs,” curated care packages designed to help employees feel safe and be productive when they return to their workspaces, are now available for $69 each at https://www.backtoworkpack.com/.



The packs were created by Special D Events to offer employers a way to ease their employees’ transition back to work, provide necessary PPE, show appreciation and boost productivity.

“These packs offer one-stop shopping for employers who want to welcome staff back into their physical workspaces,” says Carol Galle, president and CEO at Special D Events. “They make it easy to take care of their employees and take care of business at the same time.”

The standard Back to Work Pack includes:

4 oz. hand sanitizer

Phone sanitizer

Reusable face mask

Antimicrobial door opener

Webcam covers

A week’s worth of healthy snacks

For more information or to learn how to customize a pack for your employees, visit https://www.backtoworkpack.com/.

About Special D Events:

Special D Events is a national meeting/event management company and Detroit Destination Management Company (DMC). It has nearly 30 years of experience managing meetings, conferences and business special events in all 50 United States and beyond. Event attendance ranges from 25-10,000. Services include meeting design, project management, site selection, logistics, speaker/VIP/talent coordination, virtual event planning, trade show management, supplier management, branding and theme development, registration and mobile apps, and audio/visual and on-site staffing.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hannah Wong

Special D Events

(248) 206-7208

hello@backtoworkpack.com

News Source: Special D Events