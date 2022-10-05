TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Business and Investing Book “Avoiding Swindlers” (ISBN: 978-0228881179) by Canadian author Al Rosen, is a book full of warnings based on true events. Investors lose multi-millions of dollars to financial tricksters.



Photo Caption: Book jacket for “Avoiding Swindlers” by Al Rosen.

Many Americans and Canadians do not understand accounting loopholes that allow companies to speculatively and dishonestly inflate profits to obtain investments and loans they would not otherwise qualify for.

Al Rosen believes financial exposure can be minimized prior to situations deteriorating into bankruptcies. However, individual investors have to take specific actions after doing some homework.

Social media and new investing apps have encouraged new investors to buy into “hot tips” – this has created more hazards and swindlers. Al Rosen wrote “Avoiding Swindlers” so individuals can learn to identify red flags.

Learn more: https://www.amazon.com/dp/022888117X

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Al Rosen has served as a university professor (holding a PhD) with several qualifications in the fields of investigative accounting and reporting (such as acting as a fraud examiner) for over 35 years. He has authored many reports for court cases, and has testified in courts in various countries in many large-dollar cases. Often the allegations are that investors have been deceived by materially misleading financial reports.

He has co-authored two previous books, and articles, with his son Mark. They address how and why multi-million dollars of investor money essentially, and often quickly, vanished. Real situations are the subject of these writings. Money was stolen and hardships resulted.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Al Rosen

Email: al.rosen @ rosen-associates.com (media only)

Genre: Non-Fiction / Business

Released: July 2022

ISBN: 978-0-2288-8117-9 (paperback)

ISBN: 978-0-2288-8118-6 (hardcover)

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).

News Source: Al Rosen