PERTH, Australia, April 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author Colleen Millsteed has announced the release of her book, “Battle Angel: The Ultimate She Warrior,” (IBSN: 978-0228888727; March 2023) a collection of empowering poetry written to inspire women to tap into their inner strength and overcome the challenges of life.



Image Caption: “Battle Angel: The Ultimate She Warrior,” by author Colleen Millsteed.

In “Battle Angel: The Ultimate She Warrior,” Millsteed draws from her extensive portfolio of over 40 years of writing poetry, sharing her own life experiences and struggles to encourage readers to find their own inner “She” warrior.

The book is written with every woman in mind who has ever felt bullied or battered by life, encouraging them to remember that they have a warrior spirit buried deep within them, waiting to be unleashed. The poetry contained within the pages of “Battle Angel” is meant to be a source of inspiration and power, offering readers a way to connect with their inner warrior, no matter what they may be facing.

Whether angry, loving, or facing a major life test, “Battle Angel” offers something for every woman looking to tap into her inner strength and find the inspiration she needs to thrive.

“Battle Angel: The Ultimate She Warrior” is available now on all major book selling platforms. For more information on the book and author Colleen Millsteed, visit: https://colleenmillsteed.com/.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Colleen Millsteed

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: www.colleenmillsteed.com

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/gMXA5Xf

Genre: Poetry

Released: March 8, 2023

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0228888727

KINDLE ASIN: B0BXRZSBSC

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca/ )

News Source: Colleen Millsteed