Sci-Fi book "Exit to Morvana" (ISBN: 978-0228836261) by Canadian author Marilynn Wood, started out as a book about our socioeconomic problems on this planet. After the author experienced a UFO event, she began to wonder what beings from another planet would think of us, and the way we treat one another. From this "Exit to Morvana" was born.

“Exit to Morvana” author, Marilynn Wood, has the deepest wish that one day Earth will be Morvana. That Earth will be the planet in this universe that finally made it, despite all the upheavals humankind has been through. The world is at a crossroads; we have all the potential to succeed, but it is up to us to choose the right path.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Do the painful disappointments in life make you wonder “Where is the exit door on this planet?” Consider the tale of over worked, lonely Samantha who one day meets a mysterious Alien while visiting a metaphysical book store. The only catch is, Samantha must agree to leave Earth and everything she knows — forever. If you had such an opportunity, would you go?

Learn more: https://morvana.ca/

REVIEWS:

“If you’re into sci-fi, aliens of the handsomest kind, or one of the billions of people who look around on a daily basis — especially after this pandemic — wishing that there was a way to get off this planet for a bit and enjoy some quality time somewhere else, then this is definitely the book for you,” says Amy Lignor, Reader Views.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Marilynn Wood

Email: morvana@shaw.ca

Genre: FICTION / Science Fiction

Released: SEPTEMBER 2021

ISBN: 978-0-2288-3626-1

ISBN: 978-0-2288-3625-4

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).

News Source: Marilynn Wood