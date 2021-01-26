YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Gina Marie Mordecki’s daughter was raped and murdered, she prayed that her death would not be in vain. Her new book, “God’s Amazing Intimacy in Grief” (ISBN: 979-8578563751), is the answer to that prayer. Mordecki’s book is written to help heal the hearts of others who have experienced the tragic loss of a loved one.

“Right now, we’re living through a terrible pandemic and people are dying,” Mordecki said. “People are dying alone and their loved ones are left behind to cope with a reality of inconsolable sadness. I want this book to offer some comfort and perhaps, even provide some answers.”

After Mordecki’s daughter was murdered, people didn’t know what to say.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ but it’s quite another to live in a house with an empty place setting at the dinner table,” she says. “And, for people suffering loss during the pandemic, the suffering is only compounded through quarantining and “stay-at-home” orders.”

“God’s Amazing Intimacy in Grief” is a short read, less than an hour, that serves to minister to people while they grieve. It asks and answers important questions such as “Why now?” and helps people to understand and resolve their anger with God. It shares stories of others who have lost children and details how they found their way out of the darkness.

Mordecki’s personal account of her tragic loss shares personal experiences of how God tried to prepare her for the loss and then helped her to deal with the inevitable outcome. The book also references specific scripture and offers interpretation.

“God’s Amazing Intimacy in Grief” is available on Amazon for 0.99 as an eBook and $5.99 in paperback format.

About the Author

Gina Marie Mordecki is a nurse and grief counselor. After her daughter was murdered, she attended grief share classes and then, for seven years, led a grief support group for women who had lost a child of their own. She also led bible study classes and is an avid student of the bible herself. She was president of her nursing class and has been a guest speaker for nurse graduating classes. She loves to sing and has been nicknamed “the singing nurse.” She has a dog Mia, who is her faithful friend and emotional support pet. She believes that pets help to fill the loneliness and lessen the anxiety after the loss of a loved one.

