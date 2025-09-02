MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After helping more than 15 million people worldwide discover their personality style, Merrick Rosenberg -entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and the creative force behind the popular “bird” framework of personality – announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, “Personality Intelligence: Master the Art of Being You (For Your Sake and Everyone Else’s)” (ISBN: 978-1959554080; hardcover), available September 2, 2025.



Image caption: Cover, “Personality Intelligence: Master the Art of Being You” by Merrick Rosenberg.

Rosenberg, widely known as “The Bird Guy,” has spent more than three decades pioneering innovative approaches to personality-based learning. His reimagining of the traditional DISC model into four instantly recognizable birds – Eagle, Parrot, Dove, and Owl – has made understanding personality fun, intuitive, and unforgettable. With “Personality Intelligence,” Rosenberg takes his work to the next level, introducing a fresh, practical framework that helps readers not only understand themselves but also grow into the best version of who they can become.

“An understanding of all the personality styles, not just our own, reveals the path to becoming the highest expression of ourselves,” Rosenberg says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Merrick Rosenberg is a trailblazing entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and the foremost expert on how personality shapes behavior, relationships, and success. In 2012, he revolutionized the DISC personality model by reimagining the classic letters as four memorable birds – Eagle, Parrot, Dove, and Owl – making the styles instantly visual, relatable, and unforgettable.

Merrick is the co-founder of Team Builders Plus (1991) and Take Flight Learning (2012), and has brought his innovative approach to more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. He’s the author of eight award-winning books on personality and leadership, including Taking “Flight!,” “The Chameleon,” and “Which Bird Are You?,” and is the creative force behind the acclaimed short film “BirdBrains, Inc.,” winner of 23 film festival awards.

His upcoming book, “Personality Intelligence: Master the Art of Being You (For Your Sake and Everyone Else’s),” will be released in September 2025 and offers a bold new framework for personal and professional transformation.

Merrick’s journey began in management consulting, where he quickly realized that real change requires more than process, it demands people who understand and work well with each other. Driven by this insight, he earned an MBA in Organizational Development and founded one of the first team-building companies in the U.S. From there, he pioneered a new era of personality-based training that blends self-awareness with interactive learning.

Through his energetic keynotes, engaging programs, and innovative tools, Merrick continues to help people unlock their potential by mastering the one thing they carry with them everywhere: their personality.

ABOUT THE BOOK

“Personality Intelligence: Master the Art of Being You” offers a bold new perspective on personal growth and interpersonal success. While most personality assessments label people in fixed categories, Rosenberg argues that personality is not a box to sit in, it’s a springboard for transformation.

The book introduces the four familiar bird styles – Eagle (direct and results-driven), Parrot (social and enthusiastic), Dove (harmonious and compassionate), and Owl (logical and detail-oriented) – and explores how each plays out in everyday life.

Readers are then guided through the four levels of Personality Intelligence (PIQ):

Level 1: The Unevolved State – unaware individuals whose personalities work against them.

– unaware individuals whose personalities work against them. Level 2: The Typical State – people whose style serves them but occasionally sabotages them.

– people whose style serves them but occasionally sabotages them. Level 3: The Master State – those who have elevated their personality to its best expression.

– those who have elevated their personality to its best expression. Level 4: The Chameleon State – rare individuals who seamlessly adapt to any style and thrive in every situation.

Through engaging fables, neuroscience insights, celebrity stories, and colorful characters like Dawn Eagleton, Ian Parrotti, Scarlett Doveridge, and Carter Barnowl, Rosenberg paints a vivid roadmap for readers to recognize themselves as they were, are, and could be.

“Personality Intelligence” is both a mirror and a guide, offering readers the tools to better understand themselves, build stronger relationships, and create greater success in all areas of life.

ABOUT TAKE FLIGHT LEARNING

Take Flight Learning is the leading provider of personality-based training solutions, founded by Merrick Rosenberg in 2012. The company has brought its dynamic and interactive programs to organizations across industries, helping individuals and teams improve communication, collaboration, and performance through the power of personality.

Websites:

Personal website: https://www.MerrickRosenberg.com

Company website: https://www.TakeFlightLearning.com

Bird Brains, Inc. (Merrick’s movie) website: https://wwwBirdBrainsInc.com

Videos:

Speaker video: https://bit.ly/mr-speakervideo

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MerrickRosenberg

BirdBrains, Inc. trailer: bit.ly/BBItrailer

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/MerrickR

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Merrick_Rosenberg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MerrickR

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/merrickrosenberg/

Substack: https://merrickrosenberg.substack.com/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Sophia Moriarty

Smith Publicity, Inc.

sophia.moriarty@smithpublicity.com

856-489-8654

News Source: Merrick Rosenberg