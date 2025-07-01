LEXINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a world captivated by billion-dollar headlines and corporate giants, a new book turns the spotlight to the real engines of economic and social change: small business owners. Bestselling author David Grau Sr., JD, launches his newest and most important work, “Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship” (ISBN: 979-8991262996), now available worldwide in paperback and Ebook formats via Amazon and major online distributors.



Image caption: Cover, ”Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship” by author David Grau Sr.

In this practical and deeply inspiring guide, Grau Sr. challenges small business owners to rethink what it means to lead – not just with profits and shareholders in mind, but also with purpose. Drawing on decades of experience and featuring more than 30 Stewardship Spotlights from six continents and 20 countries, he shows that stewardship isn’t charity – it’s strategy. And it is time to operationalize it.

“Stewardship is about leading with care and intention,” Grau Sr. says. “It’s about seeing your business as a vehicle for good—in support of one’s employees, community, suppliers, and the planet. Doing good is good business. And that doesn’t mean sacrificing profitability – it means building a business where growth and strength fuel generosity – and stewardship sustains success.”

The book includes actionable tools and stakeholder-by-stakeholder action lists, helping business owners put stewardship into practice—not just principle. From regenerative farms in Canada to global icons like Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, whose decision to donate company ownership for environmental stewardship made global headlines, Grau Sr. illustrates how businesses of any size, anywhere in the world, can lead with integrity.

Early praise calls the book “a timely, actionable, and hopeful manifesto for entrepreneurs who want to build better businesses and a better world.” And, “…one of the most thoughtful, grounded, and inspiring books I’ve read in a long time. This isn’t about religious ideologies, politics, or feel-good slogans – it’s about taking responsibility in practical, everyday ways.”

“This book isn’t just a resource – it’s a rallying cry,” Grau Sr. adds. “The goal isn’t to convince a few thousand readers. It’s to mobilize millions of small business owners around the world to step forward as good stewards—to lead with integrity, to build with care, and to change lives through the way they run their businesses every day, maybe for generations to come.”

To explore featured businesses and join the growing movement of modern-day stewards, readers are invited to visit the Gallery of Good Stewards at: https://www.davidgrausr.com/stewardship-gallery/.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Grau Sr. is a professional author and lifelong entrepreneur who helps small business owners build durable, meaningful companies. With five non-fiction books to his name, his work blends strategy, ethics, and practical wisdom for a new generation of impact-driven leaders.

BOOK DETAILS/CONTACT INFO

Title: ”Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship”

Author: David Grau Sr.

Publication Date: June 25, 2025

Available: Paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and other global distributors

Website: https://www.davidgrausr.com/

Media & Interview Inquiries: David Grau Sr., david@davidgrausr.com

This release is available for use by media outlets, podcasts, bloggers, and book reviewers. Custom content or interviews available upon request.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0701-s2p-changingworld-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Cover, ”Changing the World… Through Small Business Stewardship” by author David Grau Sr.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

David Grau Sr.

david@davidgrausr.com

1-971-219-8975

News Source: Author David Grau Sr.