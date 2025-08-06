TORONTO, Ontario, Aug. 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What if the very voice that drove you to save others was the same one urging you toward the edge? Icy Peaks Publishing is proud to announce the release of “Whispers from the Shadow: Confronting the Call of Suicide” (ISBN: 978-1069171009) by Dr. Jacques A. Frigault. Dr. Frigault holds a doctorate in psychology and breaks decades of silence to share a most personal and haunting story – his own. His work is especially timely with September marking National Suicide Prevention Month and World Suicide Prevention Day observed on September 10.



For more than 50 years, Dr. Frigault guided others out of the darkness. He helped them to face personal mental health struggles and to overcome thoughts of suicide. In this book, he reveals the painful truth behind his life’s work: he, too, was battling an inner voice – born from the devastating loss of his older brother to suicide at a young age — that beckoned him toward the same fate.

This deeply moving and eye-opening book is more than a memoir. It’s a testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure and rise. Dr. Frigault takes readers on a journey through grief, resilience and renewal. He offers powerful insight into suicide’s emotional, historical and philosophical roots. He draws from personal experience and clinical expertise, and dispels harmful myths, illuminates warning signs and encourages life-saving dialogue.

As suicide rates continue to climb (53,000+ lives were lost to suicide in North America in 2023), Dr. Frigault’s message is more urgent than ever. He is available for interviews to discuss his book, suicide prevention efforts, and to share how anyone can better equip themselves to recognize and respond to silent suffering.

Icy Peaks Publishing invites media outlets to join in raising awareness by featuring “Whispers from the Shadow” in upcoming stories. Review copies are available upon request, and “Whispers from the Shadow” is now available in paperback and eBook formats through Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Jacques A. Frigault is a Doctor of Psychology and author. With a career spanning over 50 years, he has dedicated his life to advancing psychological care and well-being. As an author, he has published 12 books in French and several research papers, contributing valuable insights to the fields of psychology, each reflecting his profound understanding of the human mind and spirit. Dr. Frigault was born and continues to reside in Tracadie, New Brunswick, Canada.

About Icy Peaks Publishing

Icy Peaks Publishing is an independent publishing house with a mission to bring insightful French literature to the English-speaking world — and vice versa. It specializes in translating and publishing books in English and French and connects readers with compelling stories that might otherwise remain out of reach. Learn more at: https://icypeakspublishing.com/

