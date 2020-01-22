ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Small Lives Matter Kitten Rescue Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization specializing in saving sick and orphaned kittens, announces that they are partnering with Whiskers Cafe, LLC and Bold Bean Coffee Roasters to open Frisky Cat Cafe at 1092 S. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine, Florida. It’s a first-of-its-kind cat cafe, combining a coffee beverage cafe with a cat lounge.



After forming the nonprofit kitten rescue in lighting speed from May to August 2019, this small, foster-based rescue surpassed all its goals, nearing 2,500 Facebook followers and saving 103 cats and kittens, in just four short months of operation.

“We’re so excited to have this cool new venue,” Carla Forrest, founder Small Lives Matter, says. “We hope the community embraces it as much as we think they will.”

Frisky Cat Cafe is a unique service business that combines a coffee beverage cafe with a cat lounge where patrons can visit with cats whiling drinking their favorite beverage. People are encouraged to pick a day and time to visit with and play with the adoptable kitties in Frisky’s Cat Lounge. People can visit for an hour or attend one of the specialty classes – Cats and Yoga or Kitten Palooza. There are a variety of different experiences from which to choose.

This new local, St. Augustine cafe will offer a variety of coffee beverages and bakery items. The coffee beverage cafe is a completely separate space from the cat lounge and all food is prepared off-site and packaged by The Knead Bakery.

The newly remodeled space is clean and chic. Furry friends, Nordic styles, comfy velvet furniture, luxe pillows, floor futons and coffee tables all add to the relaxing and inviting vibe.

“Our cafe cats are skilled furry therapists. Our customers meet, play, relax and cuddle with highly social, ‘pawsome’ cat residents and adoptable rescue cats by purchasing a cat experience,” Forrest says.

The cat experiences fund the cafe’s cozy environment and offer a unique therapeutic experience for cat lovers while sustaining a stimulating and comfortable home for lovable homeless cats until they are adopted. Proceeds from adoptions goes to Small Lives Matter Rescue to help fund their mission to save underage kittens and unwanted adult cats whose lives are ending at local shelters.

About Frisky Cat Cafe

Scheduled to open in February 2020, the Frisky Cat cafe is a cat lounge plus a cafe where great coffee and a fun and entertaining environment is created for its customers and cat residents.

Visit: https://www.friskycatcafe.com/

About Small Lives Matter Kitten Rescue Inc.

Small Lives Matter Kitten Rescue is committed to saving and finding homes for thousands of vulnerable kitten orphans that will die without their life-saving intervention. The nonprofit advocates education for sterilization and surrender prevention to end the kitten cycle. Their rescue is devoted to homeless kittens and providing the love and care they deserve.

Visit: https://www.thekittenrescue.org/

Watch a YouTube video: https://youtu.be/BJh6elppj6I

