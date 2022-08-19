WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With an aim to help families begin to heal after the terrible loss of a child, “ScootieToots and the Feathers From Heaven: A Family Healing Book” (ISBN: 978-0228866862) by Audri B. Cabness is a whimsical children’s story with a powerful message that offers families an uplifting vantage point, at any point in their healing process, from which they are given the opportunity to begin to pivot from despair to serenity.



IMAGE CAPTION: “ScootieToots and the Feathers From Heaven: A Family Healing Book.”

“A child’s death is every parent’s nightmare to say the least. But the siblings, grandparents, family and friends are also greatly impacted by that tremendous loss,” says Cabness when asked why she wrote the book. “Often, they don’t know what to say or how to feel. They may struggle with comforting the parents. The parents themselves may battle, not only with grief, but guilt. And the remaining children are just left devastated by the sudden loss of their sibling, cousin or friend.

“As a mother of a child who was taken too soon after birth, I wrote ‘ScootieToots and the Feathers From Heaven’ to offer hope to the grieving by allowing the reader to rest in the fact that their beloved child is no longer in pain, and will never experience suffering again.”

Woven throughout this touching tale are biblical passages upon which the reader may reflect and find solace, and is meant for adults and children alike.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

AUDRI B. CABNESS is an author from the United States, and is also the founder of The Sebastiens Smile Foundation. In 2016, Ms. Cabness endured the pain associated with the loss of her beloved infant son, in whose honor the book was written. She conceived of the foundation as a way to help others navigate complex systems with which they might interact following the death of an infant. To learn more, visit https://www.sebastienssmilefoundation.org/.

“ScootieToots and the Feathers From Heaven: A Family Healing Book” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $20) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Audri Cabness

Email: sebastienssmile @ gmail.com

Genre: FICTION / CHILDREN’S

Released: JUNE 2022

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228866862

HARDCOVER ISBN-13: 9780228866879

Publisher: Tellwell Talent ( https://tellwell.ca/).

News Source: Audri B. Cabness