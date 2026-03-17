PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Diode, the leader in blockchain-defined networking, today announced a collaboration with CleanConnect.ai to strengthen the integrity and traceability of oil and gas production certificates. The initiative integrates Diode’s zero trust networking technology, Oasis’ privacy preserving blockchain, and CleanConnect.ai’s ProveZero multi-certification pathway system to deliver authenticated production proofs with source level provenance. The AI-driven verification framework safeguards regulated industrial information while ensuring the validity of on-chain Real World Assets (RWAs).



Image caption: Diode, the leader in blockchain-defined networking.

“Every certified performance target, every methane measurement, every evidence document is only as valuable as the trust chain behind it,” said Mark Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of CleanConnect.ai. “By routing production data generated by ProveZero through Diode’s zero-trust network and anchoring it on Oasis, we give producers, traders, and buyers cryptographic proof that the attributes encoded in every Environmental Attribute Certificate reflect real, verified, source-level data — not a registry spreadsheet someone emailed. Our ProveZero multi-certification platform can now generate tokenized energy as a verifiable Real World Asset on the blockchain, spanning ISO 14067, ISCC, EO100™, MiQ, OGMP, EUMR, and more — giving the market a single, auditable chain of custody across every major standard simultaneously.”

“We see private, automated, and cross-vendor AI systems as the next frontier for regulated data,” said Hans Rempel, CEO of Diode. “By leveraging our private AI control plane anchored on Oasis, CleanConnect.ai can rapidly deploy new assurance capabilities without sacrificing privacy, compliance, or control.”

“Oasis provides the private foundation that makes zero-trust networking so powerful for regulated industries,” said Marko Stokic, Head of AI at Oasis. “Seeing that infrastructure now underpinning real-world certification workflows in the energy sector is the kind of adoption we built for. We look forward to seeing CleanConnect.ai and Diode push the boundaries even further.”

To read the case study on how Diode, Oasis, and CleanConnect.ai are delivering verifiable Real World Assets, go to https://diode.io/blog/diode-cleanconectai-oasis-verfiable-rwa.

ABOUT OASIS

Oasis makes applications private and verifiable, empowering developers to build experiences where data ownership and user confidentiality are foundational and where user data is protected by default. Learn more at https://oasis.net/.

ABOUT CLEANCONNECT.AI

CleanConnect.ai provides AI-driven automation solutions that monitor and reduce methane emissions across oil and gas operations, enabling cost savings, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability in real time. Learn more at https://cleanconnect.ai/.

ABOUT DIODE

Diode is the innovation leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) technology, providing blockchain‑secured networking that automates defense of teams, systems, and AI infrastructure while securely unlocking collaboration across organizational boundaries. Learn more at https://diode.io/.

For media inquiries, contact

Hans Rempel

media@diode.io

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News Source: Diode