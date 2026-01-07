METHUEN, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New England Outdoor Sheds & Garages, a family-owned and operated business specializing in high-quality outdoor structures for over 50 years, is pleased to announce its expansion into New Hampshire with a new showroom located on Route 125 in Epping expected to open in early 2026. The 8-acre outdoor destination is set to become the company’s flagship location, showcasing an extensive catalog in a unique, interactive environment.



Founded in 1969, the company has grown from humble beginnings into a third-generation family business renowned for its craftsmanship and customer service.

“This new location represents a significant milestone in our history, allowing us to showcase a wider selection of products in a way we haven’t been able to in Methuen with its smaller footprint,” said Joe Bartolotta, owner of New England Outdoor.

The Epping showroom is designed not just for browsing but for an outdoor experience, aiming to be a community hub for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

The new site will feature several remarkable attractions, including a massive 30’x60′ timber frame pavilion covering a custom pickleball court built by Sport Court Northeast of North Andover MA (www.sportcourtnortheast.com). Visitors can also tour a fully finished two-bedroom, two-bathroom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and explore a large post and beam barn that will house an indoor basketball court, also by Sport Court Northeast. A picturesque pond stocked for future fishing derbies greets guests at the entrance with a beautiful fountain and accent lighting, setting the tone for a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere in the heart of Epping.

“The Epping location is the culmination of a lifelong dream,” said Joe Bartolotta. “We didn’t just want to build another showroom; we wanted to create a place where people can see and experience the possibilities for their own backyards while enjoying a day out with their family. It’s about community and quality.”



His sons, who are integral to the family business, share this vision. “We’ve listened to our customers for years, and this new space allows us to display our structures in a real-world setting,” stated Jonathan Bartolotta. Ryan Bartolotta added, “Our goal is for this to be more than a place to shop. With plans for food trucks, fishing derbies, game courts and community events, we’re building a destination that everyone in the region can enjoy.”

“We’re also excited about the new state-of-the-art production facility,” Jonathan added. “By integrating the latest technology and innovative building tools and techniques, we’ll be able to expand our product line, accelerate production timelines, and significantly reduce our energy consumption – all while maintaining the commitment to quality our customers know us for.”

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND OUTDOOR SHEDS & GARAGES

New England Outdoor Sheds & Garages has been crafting quality outdoor structures since 1969, building on a legacy of tradition, integrity, and outstanding value. Founded by Joe Bartolotta Sr. and his son Joe Jr., the company began as a family-run home remodeling center in Saugus, Massachusetts. As demand grew for their expert woodworking, they evolved from creating picnic tables, dog houses, and swings to designing and constructing their first storage sheds – a pivotal step that set the foundation for the business as it is known today.

Recognizing the needs of New England homeowners, New England Outdoor expanded from a modest 4,500 sq. ft. facility to a much larger workshop and showroom in Methuen, Massachusetts. For over five decades, the company’s unwavering commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, using only top-tier materials and superior construction techniques, has set it apart in the industry. Every structure is built to last and backed by an industry-leading 30-year warranty, offering customers true peace of mind.

Now in its third generation and still family-owned and operated, New England Outdoor thrives under the leadership of Joe Bartolotta, his wife Kathleen, and their sons Jonathan and Ryan. Together, they have broadened the company’s vision, offering an extensive product line that now includes sheds, garages, workshops, ADUs, post and beam barns, pavilions, pergolas, gazebos, pool houses, greenhouses, cupolas, weathervanes, and a variety of outdoor accessories.

Driven by a dedication to customer service and a passion for innovation, New England Outdoor continues to provide fully customizable, expertly installed structures that suit a variety of needs and lifestyles. Their evolution from humble beginnings to a premier provider of outdoor buildings is a testament to decades of hard work, family values, and a steadfast promise to exceed customer expectations.

Lean more: https://neoutdoor.com

