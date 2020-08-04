NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen releases a new major update for its Exchange OST Recovery tool. With the new version the software once again proves its status of one of the most efficient recovery tools for Microsoft Exchange Server on the market with its nearly 97% successful recovery rate.



Microsoft Exchange Server is an enterprise mail server that finds a lot of use among small, medium and large size businesses. No surprise, the standard functionality has its flaws. When Exchange Server is down for various reasons, it will leave orphaned OST files on users’ local computers. Such orphaned files still contain information, but Outlook is no longer able to load them.

Recovering Microsoft Exchange’s data is the main goal of DataNumen Exchange Recovery. The tool takes an unreadable OST file and converts it to the PST format. Then, a user can simply open this PST file in Outlook as usual. This main function is supported by a plethora of secondary functions. For instance, the program can detect and fix damages in corrupted OST files, recover calendars, tasks, folders and appointments. In just one semi-automatic run, the tool can recover the majority of information from an unreadable OST file, and save it to a provided PST.

The new version 7.2 is a further enhancement of DataNumen Exchange Recovery capabilities. The tool can now deal with enormously big files while consuming less memory compared to previous versions. Users can easily recover multiple OST files in the batch mode, which takes only so long thanks to the extremely high performance of the tool. Since version 6.6 the utility supports Microsoft Exchange Server 2019 and Outlook 2019, and the successful recovery has increased to the whooping 96.78% leaving all competitors behind.

Learn more about DataNumen Exchange Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Exchange Recovery is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The tool supports Exchange 5.0 to 2019, Outlook 97 to 2019 as well as Outlook for Office 365. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $199.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available.

About

DataNumen is a developer and vendor of professional data recovery software since 2001. The company offers software tools to repair documents, files and disks, as well as backup tools hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft have purchased. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/QUYrW6Kg4fs

*IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0804s2p-dn-exchange-rcv-300dpi.jpg

*Image caption: DataNumen Exchange Recovery.

News Source: DataNumen