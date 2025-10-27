OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For more than five decades, Fence Factory has been providing fencing materials and installation services across California. Even with a long history, the company’s leadership team didn’t want to rest on its laurels. It embarked on an effort to improve its website to best serve its customers in the modern age. The improved site has now officially launched.



Image caption: Fence Factory truck delivering materials to a residential property.

The website aims to better support Fence Factory’s broad range of residential and commercial customers: homeowners, DIYers, contractors, builders, businesses, local governmental entities, and more. No matter their fencing needs, when someone visits the site, they can find clear information about their options. The Fence Factory team wanted to make it easy to take next steps, too, so they included an instant quote feature.

From the instant quote page, home and business owners, professional builders, people from government agencies, or anyone else can get personalized pricing in just a few steps:

Choose their nearest Fence Factory location (the company has five bases of operations throughout California) Input their property address Use the interactive map feature to draw an outline indicating where they’d like the fence to go Choose their desired fencing materials and style from a wide range of options, including fire-resistant, vinyl, ornamental iron, chain-link, and wood (contact them regarding custom fencing) Review their real-time estimate

This feature allows contractors to get information they can use to submit bids and estimates. It also empowers DIYers who want to explore their choices for a project they hope to tackle. By making pricing information readily available, the Fence Factory team aims to support the individual goals of its wide range of customers. With instant access to a quote, people can make informed decisions about the right fencing for their home, business, or other project.

The new Fence Factory website also includes a detailed landing page to provide information about something that can benefit virtually any Californian: fire-resistant fencing. With the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires in the state, many homeowners, business owners, and contractors want to build in defensible space. In some instances, building code even prevents combustible materials like wood and vinyl from being installed within five feet of the property.

Fence Factory offers ColorMax® fire-resistant steel privacy fencing and non-combustible aluminum options specifically designed to support wildfire safety. Whether the property is located in a Firewise Community, Zone 0 buffer area, or Wildfire Severity Zone or the property owner simply wants to defend against fire-related risk, this fencing delivers.

With its newly revamped site, the Fence Factory team aims to continue living up to its commitment to provide personalized service paired with quality craftsmanship.

ABOUT FENCE FACTORY

Fence Factory has been California’s trusted fence supplier and installer since 1972, delivering quality craftsmanship, unmatched inventory, and personalized service across generations.

The company helps homeowners, contractors, and businesses build stronger, safer, and more beautiful spaces. From residential privacy fences to large-scale commercial projects, Fence Factory’s purpose is simple: provide the highest-quality materials, expert support, and dependable service that makes every project a success.

Learn more at https://www.fencefactory.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Fence Factory

821 Maulhardt Ave

Oxnard, CA 93030

(805) 644-7207

info@fencefactory.com

News Source: Fence Factory