It’s not a book about how to get rich fast or how to make a million dollars, but rather a book that recounts the author’s road to financial health. Despite the author being a successful C-Level Executive with a six-figure income and a history of managing multi-million-dollar companies through decades of profitable growth, his personal finances were a mess. In fact, they were so poor that they led to a divorce and eventually to Chapter 7 Bankruptcy. It was a wake-up call that made him take control of his life and his finances.

When Szeliga first realized he was in financial trouble, he, like many, turned to the Internet for guidance. He quickly learned that he was not alone. Statistics showed that 78 percent of working adult Americans barely have enough money to pay their bills each month; and 40 percent couldn’t cover an unexpected $400 expense. Those stats really hit home.

The author took action and got back on track. When he told a friend how he turned his financial health around, that friend suggested he “write a book” to teach others how to achieve financial health and maintain it.

“Escape the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Lifestyle” focuses on action, not theory. It gives readers practical tools and templates to use in making better financial decisions. It teaches readers how mindset and perseverance can impact financial well-being. It provides step-by-step instructions on how to collect and analyze information needed to make good money management decisions and puts readers in control. It shows them how to make their income go up and their expenses go down.

Readers will learn what to do, how to do it, and understand why they’re doing it. They’ll apply fictious examples in the book to their own personal circumstances for a successful financial playbook that they can reference for years to come.

“I firmly believe that your life is your business, and you are the boss,” Szeliga says. “People are the source of enormous, untapped potential and my goal is to help them unlock that potential.”

About the Author:

Larry Szeliga is the founder and CEO of MYOB Publishing, LLC. He is a best-selling author, motivational speaker, business consultant and personal coach. He’s recently retired and never has to work again.

