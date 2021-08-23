LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an era starved for young Pop artists with something significant to share, singer/songwriter Em (Emily Wachspress) delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, “DEAR LIFE,” a ginger breeze of mood, truth, and soulful Pop. “This album represents a big chapter in my life of growth and empowerment,” says Em.

Following the crossover Pop and Urban successes of her thoughtful “Say What You Mean” single is a transfixing second offering entitled “Hear Your Love” concerning two lovers – eternally united no matter whether they may be physically apart or even separated by lifetimes. As with all of Em’s songs, it is accompanied by an epic video.

“My family is from Russia so I’m taking it back to the mid to late 1800s where my mother country began to boom in the arts – our ‘romantic’ era.’

“Hear Your Love” music video: https://youtu.be/DMwoH9Lq3Xs

The lead single of “DEAR LIFE” was the dynamic “Say What You Mean” which was promoted with a sensually and supernaturally mesmerizing video helmed by Parris Mayhew. Em is dressed in a provocative gown, her raven hair streaked in white, deep red lipstick setting off bewitching green eyes and mystical elements such as ghostly clones, tarot cards and raindrops that turn to tears.

“‘Say What You Mean’ is about wanting someone to love me with every fiber of their being…to be as sure of our love as I am,” she adds.

The title track “DEAR LIFE” speaks to the universality of trusting in a higher power. “It was inspired by a near-death experience,” Em confesses.

“Say What You Mean” music video: https://youtu.be/y9gHXJCV5Dc

Em collaborated on the entire “DEAR LIFE” project – a meditation on coming of age – with music producer Chris Young. Em’s previous EP, “PATHWAY TO AETHERIA,” was also produced by Chris Young, only at that time she was pursuing a musical direction she describes as “indie-world.” Her capriciousness in the past was the twin result of her being so openly influenced by artists of varying genres and the old familiar scenario of her producers steering her toward styles that were already working for other young female singers.

Em absorbed the work of artists ranging from progressive females such as Carly Simon, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette and P!nk to introspective male writers Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Don Henley, Michael Jackson, and Drake.

“Em is and old soul when it comes to her artistry, composing and performing. I have written with Academy Award nominees and platinum composers, yet Em’s talent and professionalism is right there among the best. She is a future force to be reckoned with,” says Michael B. Sutton, Former Motown Staff Writer | Producer – Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Cheryl Lynn and more.

“DEAR LIFE is an album-oriented project,” Em concludes. “My mission is to help people heal and feel connected – closer to God and their truth.”

“DEAR LIFE CD” debuts October 22, 2021 on The Sound of LA. Learn more about The Sound of LA at: https://www.thesoundofla.com/

