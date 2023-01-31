KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) ­–– Culture Aesthetics & Wellness, a new med spa located in the Farragut community, has recently opened its doors with a mission to offer the people of Knoxville and East Tennessee a true, all-inclusive experience, owners say. It’s been a labor of love, but the practice established its sophisticated, state-of-the-art facility off Concord Road followed by the launch of its cutting-edge website, all to rave reviews from an eager client-base.



Image Caption: Culture Aesthetics & Wellness.

Culture is the brainchild of board-certified aesthetic nurse specialist Erica Oakes, RN, CANS, and practice manager Leila Beyer. In addition to the sought-after aesthetic and wellness treatments they provide for people in their native East Tennessee, the partners strive to provide the very best client experience possible.

“Culture had been a dream of mine for a long time,” Oakes said. “So it’s been an amazing journey of gathering the right people in the right place with the right treatments and turning it into a beautiful reality. I want to ensure our clients that my team and I will use the most innovative and latest approaches available to address their concerns in the best ways possible. It’s all about offering an all-inclusive environment to perfectly meld aesthetics and wellness together.”

In assembling the team, the partners made sure to focus on not only recruiting other professionals with accomplished skillsets, but also that each individual possessed very similar visions for providing an unprecedented experience in collaboration with the rest of the team.

“We just had a dream of a place where we could bring some of the best providers together and show Knoxville something it hadn’t seen before,” Beyer said. “We want to be a one-stop shop for all things aesthetics and wellness. Our providers that have come on have that same vision. That’s how we ended up bringing everyone together, the same ambition and the same drive. Through Culture, we’re bringing education, innovation, and products to Knoxville faster.”

Culture provides popular aesthetic treatments, such as Botox®, dermal fillers, microneedling, laser treatments, chemical peels, and more, as well as a variety of wellness programs, like hormone replacement therapy, weight loss management, and sexual health.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call (865) 500-0101 or visit https://culturemedspa.com/.

