NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — North Country, a newly launched men’s premium clothing brand, today announced that it has successfully skirted global supply chain issues and is poised for a robust Q4 holiday shopping season. North Country’s Fall/Winter collection of authentic Portuguese flannel shirts is in-stock and ready-to-ship from New York.

The global supply chain has been backlogged for months, as the world struggles to recover from pandemic-driven supply challenges that have cleared the shelves of major retailers nationwide, cutting off consumer access to cars, computers, exercise equipment, and clothing. This crisis comes at a particularly difficult moment for consumers and retailers alike: the start of the holiday shopping season.

Enter North Country, a clothing brand launched online at https://www.northcountrybrand.com/ in October, 2021 that “showcases specialty fabrics from around the world” and uses “exceptional tailoring to create a unique and timeless experience.” Unlike most retailers, North Country has not been slowed by the supply chain crisis. The brand’s full collection is currently in-stock.

President Andrew Lerner’s new brand is the latest venture from his fourth-generation family apparel business whose founder, Ben Wachter, was the first American to import flannel fabric from Portugal in the 1950s. Lerner credits the brand’s ability to navigate supply challenges to the fact that its “shirts are manufactured in Europe, which has been less affected than Asia by supply chain issues.”

True to its heritage, North Country’s Fall/Winter Collection “redefines the flannel shirt, crafted from the most luxurious Portuguese fabric available and expertly tailored in Portugal.” With the launch of North Country, Lerner couples his aptitude for design with manufacturing expertise to produce an exceptional product.

The brand has received notoriety from Instagram fashion influencers like Christian Bendek, Jonas Maier, Blake Scott, and Kamil Nicalek, who tout the “artisan fabric which makes them very special.” North Country has also caught the eye of high-end boutiques and ski shops in Aspen, Vail, and Deer Valley, where its luxury collection is on sale for the fashionable apres’ ski crowd.

North Country shirts are available in the finest men’s stores in the Northeast and online at https://www.northcountrybrand.com/

North Country® is a registered trademark in the U.S.

