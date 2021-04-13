ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Autica, a U.S. based internet-based consumer website, announces the development of a revolutionary and disruptive on-line car purchasing solution that provides consumers the ability to purchase and take delivery of a vehicle in one hour or less from an extensive network of localized dealer inventory unique to each customer inquiry.

With Autica, the consumer easily locates, selects and has the car delivered to their home or office for test drive and inspection the very same day. No more speculating on the condition or suitability of a vehicle from competitive websites which can take days to travel to the consumer. Autica allows individuals the freedom and convenience to finalize every aspect of their vehicle purchase, including delivery quickly and remotely. Utilizing a laptop computer or other smart device, the entire transaction is now financed and fully documented without ever having to visit the dealership.

Michael P. Martinez, CFO for Autica states, “The consumer will no longer have to wait endlessly or take an entire day out of their busy lives to purchase a car. They can finally complete the entire purchase from anywhere, on their schedule, with the entire transaction financed, documented and car delivered in under an hour from the comfort of their home or office. There are no hard sales pitches or pressure from the dealer. Just simplicity and convenience, what the consumer has come to expect.”

Autica will be ready for introduction to the public in the coming months. Autica is an innovative solution to buying a car and finally gives the consumer what he/she wants — making a car purchase fast and easy without long waits, pressure and lengthy sales pitches at the dealership or even waiting days for inspection and test drive. For additional information contact Michael P. Martinez at (505) 280-3200.

