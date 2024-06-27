NEW ORLEANS, La., June 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Crescent City will once again be the backdrop for America’s original festival to commemorate Pamplona, Spain’s centuries-old San Fermin celebration that culminates in the famous Running of the Bulls in New Orleans on July 13, 2024, Nola Bulls LLC announced today.



San Fermin in Nueva Orleans 2024 will take place July 12 through 14, 2024, in the Central Business District of downtown New Orleans, with three days of events at the beautiful and historic Gallier Hall at 545 St. Charles Avenue.

The start of the weekend’s festivities – “El Txupinazo” – kicks off on Friday night. This year’s entertainment includes New Orleans’ own James Andrews and the Crescent City All Star Jazz Band. There will be a fund-raiser for their chosen charity partner, Beth’s Friends Forever, to support New Orleans area women fighting cancer.

RELEASE THOSE BULLS on SATURDAY MORNING!

Come out and see women roller derby athletes, aka RollerBulls™, chase down “runners” wearing traditional red and white colors to commemorate Saint Fermin. The Bulls themselves, hailing from across the USA and Canada, will be decked out as their namesake and delivering air bat reminders for participants to “move it along” to the annual gauntlet before finishing the run at Gallier Hall for performances by an outstanding, all “NOLA” lineup.

Neutral Snap’s Pop Punk set kicks off the main room, while DJ Brice Nice spins in the chill room. Dinny Skip, the “freakin’ funkiest funkrap flabadooby to ever stomp this sweet swingin’ sphere” headlines. All the while, the Crescent City All Star Jazz Band jazzes up the VIP.

The finale of the weekend is the beloved Burlesque-themed recovery party to close out the fiesta, and will once again be hosted by Big Deal Burlesque. This is a ticketed event inside the theater at Gallier Hall, and will include a tasty brunch and Bloody Marys.

Proceeds benefit Beth’s Friends Forever, a New Orleans non-profit supporting women fighting cancer. Since its inception in 2007, San Fermin Nueva Orleans has delivered more than $50,000 directly to patients going through their fight.

DETAILS:

Register here for this year’s San Fermin in Nueva Orleans – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-fermin-in-nueva-orleans-2024-tickets-879592393527?aff=oddtdtcreator

Visit https://nolabulls.com/ for more information

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, July 12: El Txupinazo, Gallier Hall, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 13: RUNNING OF THE BULLS, Gallier Hall, 6:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 14: Pobre de Mi, Gallier Hall, 12-3 p.m.

