CHICAGO, Ill., July 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Australian Macadamia industry released research that reveals that almost 50% of consumers globally now value finding peace and quiet in everyday life as the key to a happy mind. Conversely, only 25% globally said occasional big experiences and milestones make them happy.



The pandemic has reinvented day-to-day well-being, making it more difficult to manage than ever before. It forces consumers, the world over, to reconsider what makes them happy, while redefining the concept of indulgence, and the way our daily food choices can support this.

According to Accredited Practising Dietitian, Susie Burrell who also holds a Masters of Coaching Psychology and has a particular interest in mental health and wellbeing, finding new ways to manage mood and stress has never been more important. “The pandemic has resulted in many people turning inward and looking for ways they can actively work to support their own health and wellbeing. With big treats such as overseas trips off the table, and milestones like weddings and other celebrations more restricted, we’ve had to train ourselves to look forward to small things to find pleasure in on a daily basis to support our own happiness.”

This is supported by the research, carried out in Australia, Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and USA, and also showed that almost half of consumers globally say indulgence is about finding little pleasures of joy in the everyday, while only 27% defined indulgence as being about a special-occasion treat.

“On a day-to-day basis, people are carving out small moments of indulgence and savouring them,” says Burrell. “Nourishing the body with healthy, nutritious food is an act of self-care and one of the easiest ways we can support not just physical but mental health too. Quality plant-based food in an otherwise ordinary day is a great way to support good mood, especially now when many people are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and emotionally drained after dealing with the pandemic for many months.”

Australian Macadamias Market Development Manager Jacqui Price says macadamias are ideally suited to meeting the demands of these trends.

“Our research showed that 60% of people globally and 64% in the USA believe they have the ability to not just manage their physical well-being but also mental wellness, so they want food that is going to sustain them and their frame of mind throughout the day,” says Ms. Price. “Macadamias are the perfect mood-booster and stress-buster. Its fiber, heart-healthy fats, protein, vitamins and minerals offer many physical health benefits, while their velvety texture and creamy flavour make them an indulgent snack or ingredient, ideal for a range of food products.”

It seems consumers also recognize these qualities. “It was exciting to discover that 53% of people consider macadamias to be a rich and delicious indulgence that is also good for your body,” she says. “With consumers’ desire for optimal wellness driving the increase in new products with on-pack wellness claims, macadamias make a great choice for food brands looking for an edge in this space.”

Australia is the world’s major producer of macadamia kernel and macadamias are Australia’s fourth largest horticultural export. There are approximately 800 growers producing more than 46,000 tonnes per year, with 75% of the crop exported to more than 40 countries. Learn more at: https://trade.australian-macadamias.org/.

In late 2020, Australian Macadamias commissioned research based on 6014 individual surveys with consumers in Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the USA. Conducted by the Singapore regional office of independent research agency Kantar, the research was conducted between August and October 2020 and findings delivered in December 2020.

