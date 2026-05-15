JONESBORO, Ga., May 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Samba Recovery Atlanta today announced it will officially open its Jonesboro facility to patients on May 18, 2026, expanding access to medically supervised detox and structured residential addiction treatment in Clayton County. Local leaders and community members previously gathered on April 13, 2026, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to mark the completion of the facility.



Image caption: Samba Recovery Atlanta leaders and a Clayton County commissioner cut the ribbon during the facility’s open house in Jonesboro, Georgia, celebrating expanded access to residential addiction treatment in South Atlanta area.

The opening arrives at a critical juncture for the south Atlanta region. According to recent public health data and Southern Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Needs Assessment, Clayton County faces unique vulnerabilities that compound substance use disorders:

OVERDOSE RATES: A statewide opioid continuum-of-care assessment placed Clayton County among the top 15 Georgia counties for total opioid overdose deaths in 2022.

AT-RISK POPULATIONS: The county currently ranks 47th among Georgia counties for nonmedical drug use and 46th for mental distress.

THE TREATMENT GAP: Compounded by above-average unemployment and high rates of underinsured residents, local options for the immersive residential treatment required for severe addiction have been very limited, often forcing families to travel long distances for immediate help.

“On behalf of Clayton County, I’m proud to welcome Samba Recovery Atlanta to our community,” said Clayton County Commissioner DeMont Davis. “The need for compassionate, high-quality treatment has never been greater, and this facility represents exactly the kind of resource Clayton County needs. Samba Recovery Atlanta will give individuals and families a place to find support, healing, and hope close to home.”

The project also represents a physical revitalization of the community. Samba Recovery transformed a formerly distressed, bankrupt property into a modern healing environment, an investment that has also created local jobs.

“Our mission is to transform lives through compassionate, evidence-based care, restoring hope, health, and connection for individuals and families impacted by addiction and mental health,” said Josh Bamberger, CEO of Samba Recovery. “We cherish the partnerships we have formed here. Let’s make today the start of something extraordinary as we work toward the common goal of lasting recovery.”

ABOUT SAMBA RECOVERY ATLANTA

Located in Jonesboro, Georgia, Samba Recovery Atlanta provides compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment for the greater south Atlanta area. Part of the broader Samba Recovery network, the facility offers medically supervised detox, residential care, and ongoing recovery support designed to help clients rebuild their lives with dignity, structure, and hope.

For more information, visit: https://sambarecovery.com/ and https://sambarecovery.com/addiction-treatment-programs-georgia/inpatient-rehab-atlanta/

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News Source: Samba Recovery