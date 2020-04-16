LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On April 15, J.Scalco released a new pop single, “Feeling’ Like a God.” Under the ScareKrow, Inc. label and produced by Daryl Lamont, the song is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and all the other streaming platforms.



Scalco, a Los-Angeles musician, says that he hopes this song will inspire people to stand up to personal struggles with everything from anxiety and depression to drug addiction.

“These are subjects that many people are afraid to talk about and deal with in the U.S.,” Scalco says. “I’ve had personal experience with these things and know it’s important not to sweep them under the table.”

Scalco explains that the lyrics are designed for people to interpret as serves them best. Subtly infused in the subtext of the song’s lyrics is a story about a relationship with drugs. How do they make people feel and what are the perils of addiction? Scalco says that the lyrics don’t just apply to drugs. They can apply to any type of addiction.

“Anxiety and depression are real struggles and this song dives into it,” Scalco says.

About J.Scalco

Raised in New Orleans, Scalco moved to Los Angeles when he was 19 to pursue a career in acting and music. He quickly found himself working on national commercials, hit television shows and major motion pictures with bit parts and Under5s, but always dreamed of bigger and better things. He decided it was time to develop and produce his own material.

He now manages several successful e-commerce businesses which allows him to pursue his passion for music. “Feeling Like a God” is his fourth single. The first three include: “The Fire,” “It’s All About You” and “Say.”

For more information about Scalco and to hear this new single and others: https://www.jscalco.com.

“Feeling Like a God” (Audio) on YouTube: https://youtu.be/NwKSrFlqHhU

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0416s2p-feeling-like-a-god-jscalco-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: New single by J.Scalco, ScareKrow, Inc. – “Feeling Like a God.”

