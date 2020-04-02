DANVILLE, Va., April 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SunLogix, a leading provider of logistics services exclusively to the solar energy industry, today announced it has acquired 500,000 square feet of warehousing space in Danville, Virginia. The warehouse provides additional space on the East Coast for Safe Harbor storage, long-term storage and short-term space to store solar power equipment in the event of project delays or other reasons.



“This warehouse will provide the solar energy industry with important access to long-term and short-term storage space,” said David DesVerney, Director of Business Development at SunLogix. “With today’s economic turmoil we believe it is important to provide the industry with easy-to-access storage in the event projects are temporarily halted or work slows down.”

“The warehouse also provides the industry with storage space to take advantage of Safe Harbor provisions for solar energy equipment,” he added.

Additionally, as renewable energy, including solar power, become increasingly important sources of energy, the warehouse will provide valuable storage space for renewable energy providers and contractors.

The warehouse is located in southern Virginia and offers eight dock doors. It is capable of accommodating 20 truckloads per day. The Commonwealth of Virginia does not tax storage of modules, which offers a competitive advantage to solar energy contractors who store materials at the location said DesVerney.

“Companies who elected to Safe Harbor equipment are facing the challenge of how to store it in a cost-effective way,” said DesVerney. “SunLogix is providing that solution with low, long-term rates at the Danville facility.”

Nationally, SunLogix currently has more than 700 megawatts of solar panels in its inventory at its nine other warehouse locations in the U.S. and the inventory is growing rapidly. The company’s warehouses are strategically located near some of the country’s busiest ports. SunLogix’s other warehouses are located in Norfolk, VA; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Newark, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; Houston, TX, Canton, MA; and Denver, CO.

According to DesVerney, SunLogix’s ability to provide near-site storage and transportation helps minimize the cost to the customer.

About SunLogix

For more than 35 years SunLogix has specialized in providing world-class logistics services exclusively to the solar power industry. In partnership with clients, SunLogix develops custom logistic solutions for transportation, storage and warehousing, and project management needs. SunLogix supports clients with excellent customer service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information contact SunLogix at renewables@sunlogixglobal.com.

