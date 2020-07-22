SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On July 08, 2020, Wondershare (SHE: 300624) launched UniConverter v12 to hit the market. The latest version has an overhauled navigation bar-based interface and claims to offer drastically improved performance of the ‘Video Converter’ tool.



The new version rolled out with a couple of new features and said to bid significantly enhanced end-user experience and workability.

Some of the mention-worthy advancements that Wondershare promises the users will get with UniConverter v12 include:

Designed using the industry-leading APEXTRANS technology exclusive to Wondershare, the updated app is said to convert or compress the videos with zero picture quality deterioration. If the claims are correct, in contrast to its predecessor, the improved GPU acceleration exploits the multicore processor to its maximum.

With 64-bit support, UniConverter v12 could boost the video conversion process by 20% as compared to its elder sibling.

The program allows lossless batch conversions where setting global output parameters, and multiple videos can be converted to a relevant format in a single go with absolutely no quality loss. The audio and video conversion processes can temporarily be halted with the ‘Pause’ feature should some other resource-intensive important task come up that must be treated with priority.

Otherwise, The app can convert 4K and 8K videos and can perform batch conversion for those large files.

HEVC is another format type that UniConverter v12 supports, and claims to convert the videos with no loss of picture quality.

The ‘Task Scheduler’ feature can arrange your conversion tasks and system activities after conversion.

Formerly known as Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate, the latest version, UniConverter v12, hit the market on July 08, 2020. The app has an updated UI, and with the exclusive APEXTRANS technology, the program offers improved performance as compared to all its predecessors released to date.

