CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Synergy for Ecological Solutions announces a series of free webinars that promote climate wellness and increased air quality through improved soil health. This new paradigm meets ESG and Sustainability goals.

“The key to climate health is soil health. Photosynthesis is the environment’s own way to remove excess carbon from our air and trap it into soil and roots,” says Jeff Holder of Synergy for Ecological Solutions. “Individuals, businesses, and communities can be a part of the solution and the best next step is to attend of our webinars.”

The new program, a joint venture between nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions, Carbon Asset Network and Encore Green Environmental, raises donated funds from individuals and businesses who want to create climate wellness for our environment, and then grants those funds to landowners for soil health project to meet their land goals.

“We all understand now that ESG is critical for a business’s success – in the board room and with consumers,” says Darlene Nash, CEO of Encore Green Environmental. “Until now there was not such a direct way to meet ESG goals.”

“This program empowers the stewards of our lands to improve soil health. We have yet to meet a landowner who isn’t committed to that,” says John Robitaille of the Carbon Asset Network.

The Webinars are sponsored by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and will link with other Chambers nationwide.

“We’re proud to host these webinars because our communities need to understand how they can improve our environment and help their businesses along the way,” says Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

The webinars are hosted by Steenbergen and Lou Harmon, a leading expert in environmental engineering. Jim Magagna from the Wyoming Stock Grower’s Association will also be on hand, along with other civic leaders.

All are invited to participate in the free webinars on February 17th and 18th. You can learn more and register at https://www.synergyforecologicalsolutions.org/webinar.

