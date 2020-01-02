WAKE FOREST, N.C., Jan. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Year! New Look! As of January 1, 2020, Fuzzy’s Empanadas is now The Naked Empanada. We’re not going anywhere – just shaking things up a bit. Fuzzy will still be the master mind behind your favorite empanadas.



He has made it known that his empanadas are so delicious on their own that they can be devoured naked – no messy sauces needed.

The Naked Empanada will continue to provide a mouthwatering empanada experience by handcrafting each empanada with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.

Keep in touch by signing up on our new website http://thenakedempanada.com/.

Continue to follow us on

Thank you all for your continued support! Happy New Year!

News Source: The Naked Empanada