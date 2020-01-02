WAKE FOREST, N.C., Jan. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Year! New Look! As of January 1, 2020, Fuzzy’s Empanadas is now The Naked Empanada. We’re not going anywhere – just shaking things up a bit. Fuzzy will still be the master mind behind your favorite empanadas.

The Naked Empanada - North Carolina
He has made it known that his empanadas are so delicious on their own that they can be devoured naked – no messy sauces needed.

The Naked Empanada will continue to provide a mouthwatering empanada experience by handcrafting each empanada with the freshest, locally sourced ingredients.

Thank you all for your continued support! Happy New Year!

