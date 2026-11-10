NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Powdered Sugar announces “Mutated Romance,” a new minimal chamber musical by New York-based Japanese composer and pianist Mikiko Miyakawa, whose recording career began in Japan with an album produced by Haruomi Hosono of Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO). The performance will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. EST at Tenri Gallery in Manhattan.



Image caption (L-R): Promotional image for Mutated Romance (artwork by Japanese artist Keico Watanabe). Composer and pianist Mikiko Miyakawa.

The one-act production combines live music, theater, comedy and scientific themes. The musicians themselves portray the characters, playing their instruments while acting onstage. At times, music takes the place of spoken dialogue.

ABOUT THE STORY

Shannon, a genetic researcher and composer, encounters Luca, a pharmaceutical salesman who seems to know secrets about her that he should have no way of knowing.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s research rival makes a significant discovery involving mitochondrial mutation, setting off unexpected changes in relationships within the laboratory.

As lab coats and name tags change hands, the characters’ roles, identities and even their destinies begin to shift. The boundary between the visible and invisible worlds becomes increasingly uncertain as Luca goes to extraordinary lengths to help Shannon.

Can music help save a fragile life that was never meant to be seen?

ADDITIONAL PROGRAM

During intermission, audience members may participate in an optional short meditation accompanied by live instrumental music, inspired by Japanese Zen traditions.

Following the performance, a complimentary wine tasting will feature wine labels displaying artwork by Japanese artist Keico Watanabe.

ABOUT MIKIKO MIYAKAWA

Miyakawa is a New York-based Japanese composer and pianist whose music draws on classical traditions and a variety of other genres. She has released two albums on the American classical music label Centaur Records. Official site: https://www.mikikopiano.com/.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Event: “Mutated Romance”

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Tenri Gallery, 43A West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

Concept, composition and script: Mikiko Miyakawa

Presented and performed by: Powdered Sugar

Performers: Mikiko Miyakawa (piano), Carol Ma (violin), Paul-Alexandre Meurens (saxophone), Brynna Gritter Kenneke (percussion), and Mylene Juan (vocals).

Tickets and information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2003442932743

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-1110-s2p-mikiko-300dpi.webp

Image caption (L-R): Promotional image for Mutated Romance (artwork by Japanese artist Keico Watanabe). Composer and pianist Mikiko Miyakawa.

News Source: Composer Mikiko Miyakawa