NEW YORK, N.Y. July 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What is Find360? Find360, from EASEUS Software, is the best family locator to find the whereabouts of your loved ones. It allows you to keep your family safe by tracking their real-time phone location when they come and go. As a location-sharing app, we aim to help you not to be worried anymore about the whereabouts of your loved ones. You may use it to find your lost devices, too.



Image Caption: EASEUS Software Find360 App.

Surprisingly, you can unblock all the functions of the service for free! This app is available for both iPhone and Android platforms.

Who Needs Find360?

It can cause severe anxiety not to be able to suddenly get in touch with your family, especially for kids or older people. Find360 is designed for emergencies to help you identify the last active location of the person, or if the phone is still connected to the network and you can even find the person’s real-time place. We protect your family’s safety by tracking the activities of the people you care about during the day. You will get notifications on reaching destinations and permit location sharing on the family map.

The Highlight of Features：

1 – Private Circle:

Family members can join the same circle and sync your family in a private, invite-only circle to see each other’s real-time whereabouts.

2 – Location Sharing:

It is the most critical function. Users Join the same circle and check other’ real-time locations in real-time.

3 – Location Punch：

Members can click check-in to punch in a specific location in real-time, and other circle members will receive the punch-in message.

4 – Check Members’ Phone Information:

Users can see the phone information of circle members, including real-time location address, login status, last login time, battery status, etc.

5 – Driving Report:

Get a detailed view of each Circle member’s driving habits. See things like top speed, texting while driving, and more. Besides, you will receive a reminder of the accident.

Price and Availability:

Find360 is available for both iPhone and Android platforms. And it is totally free!

Click here to see the detailed information: https://toolbox.easeus.com/find360/

App store：

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/find360-my-location-tracker/id1615523223

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.easeus.find360

