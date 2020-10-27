NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Few understand the importance of fostering entrepreneurship at an early age quite like Dylan Gambardella and Justin Lafazan. Next Gen’s co-founders credit their entrepreneurial success to their learnings – and failures – in launching businesses while still in high school. That is why Next Gen HQ is announcing its acquisition of TrepStart Independent Youth to encourage high school entrepreneurship.

“We tell all young entrepreneurs to get in the game and start building,” says Gambardella, Next Gen HQ’s Co-CEO. “Justin and I were fortunate to launch our first company before college, and the experience has compounded our growth as leaders.”

Chasing entrepreneurial dreams at any age is difficult. Next Gen aims to make the journey easier by providing the tools and resources entrepreneurs need to realize their business and life goals. Now, through acquiring St. Louis-based TrepStart Independent Youth, the Next Gen team will look to do exactly that for high school students, expanding its 500,000+ monthly audience.

TrepStart was launched in 2010 to generate entrepreneurial awareness and understanding through an array of educational programs and hands-on experiences. The organization aims to introduce students to entrepreneurship in a unique and unconventional way, allowing students to better engage while developing a deeper understanding of their life goals.

“We first learned of TrepStart through members of our Next Gen community who joined the annual conference,” commented Lafazan, Co-CEO of Next Gen HQ. “They recognized synergies between our missions, which became apparent to our team immediately upon learning more.”

After attending an event in St. Louis and meeting TrepStart’s leadership, the Next Gen team knew this would be a fruitful opportunity to reach and impact thousands of new young entrepreneurs.

Tanya Hamilton, Founder and Executive Director of TrepStart Independent Youth, agreed: “I am grateful that after 10-years of empowering thousands of teens nationwide, we were able to find such a great organization in Next Gen HQ to continue our mission. I’m confident the team will take this program to the next level.”

As part of the cash acquisition agreement, Next Gen HQ will retain all rights, IP, and directorship for TrepStart Independent Youth. Tanya Hamilton will work with the Next Gen HQ team during the transition period.

To learn more about the acquisition and to participate in future programs, visit Next Gen HQ’s website at https://nextgenhq.com/trepstart

About Next Gen HQ:

Next Gen HQ develops products, spaces, and media to energize the world’s greatest entrepreneurs, helping them win at business and life. Serving a global monthly engaged audience of over 500k entrepreneurs, Next Gen works with corporate clients including Capital One, American Express, Dell Technologies, and Wall Street Journal, helping them access and engage the next generation. Learn more: https://nextgenhq.com/

About TrepStart Independent Youth:

Independent Youth Inc. (IY) is a social enterprise that educates teens (ages 12-21 years old) on entrepreneurship by offering unique programs and resources. The mission of IY is to generate entrepreneurial awareness and understanding among youth through an array of educational programs and hands-on experiences. Independent Youth accomplishes its mission through various programs including the Annual Teen Entrepreneurship Symposiums (TrepStart).

