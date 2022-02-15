SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NOOFT project is a one-stop-platform for the NFT market, with a unique AI-based ecosystem designed to filter and index millions of NFTs from marketplaces around the web so that NFTs’ enthusiasts can get everything they need about the NFT world in no time. In an NFT world with various marketplaces and NFTs minted on different blockchains that make it hard for the end user (both creators and owners) to navigate them all, the NFT enthusiasts have now access to the entire NFT world through just one platform: NOOFT.

NOOFT project – NFTs integrated ecosystems

NOOFT project aims at integrating the NFT marketplaces, by creating:

NOOFT search engine:

integrating marketplaces across the world, NOOFT is the one-stop-platform to search and discover NFTs so users can find what they are looking for easier and faster. Also, the ads will help the NFTs creators & marketplaces to promote their assets. NOOFT for creators:

as there is no evolution without constant learning, NOOFT brings a comprehensive NFT academy designed for both NFTs beginners and experts. NOOFT terminal: where NFT experts will have access to a high level analytics platform where they can dive deeper into the NFT world.

NOOFT token

The partnership the Nooft Project has with the NOOFT token will grant users access to special discounts for services on the NOOFT platform. As a loyalty utility token, NOOFT token will enable holders to explore and enjoy all the perks of the NOOFT project’s features.

NOOFT search engine – next stop

When creating or buying an NFT, the user faces the challenge of multiple marketplaces and systems that require time and energy to get used to them, to get all the information needed. Here is where the NOOFT platform steps in with its NFTs search engine that will help the users to navigate the NFT world faster and easier. Therefore, the next stop in the NOOFT project will be the MVP version of the NFT search engine, starting from Q2 in 2022.

Learn more at: https://nooft.io/

