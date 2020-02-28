NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Miami Times has selected North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph, Esq. to join the Class of 2020’s “Next Generation of Dreamers.” Joseph is being recognized for his leadership in resolving a water billing controversy affecting nearly 200,000 customers throughout Northern Miami-Dade County served by the city’s water utility.



The Miami Times featured an interview with Michael Joseph in the 2020 “Next Generation of Dreamers” Special Supplement inserted inside its February 26 issue. The interview describes Commissioner Joseph’s upbringing as the “Leader from humble beginnings dreams big” and his efforts to resolve a water billing controversy as his first major action after being elected to the North Miami Beach city commission in November 2018.

The water billing controversy burdened fixed-income households served by the city’s water utility with increased water bills and a new monthly pay schedule from the previous quarterly schedule. The water bills were often three or four times higher than before. Water customers were furious. The neighboring city of Miami Gardens sued the city citing unfair practices.

As The Miami Times reports, “He heard the pleas of seniors who couldn’t afford their water bills and acted.”

Commissioner Joseph explained to The Miami Times that “On Sept. 17, my proposal to restore quarterly billing by NMB Water was approved and adopted.”

“This was exciting news and means water bills will effectively decrease throughout the year. The vote lifted a burden for nearly 200,000 customers in Miami Gardens, Aventura, Sunny Isles, and throughout North-Dade whose bills were three or four times that amount,” concluded Commissioner Joseph.

Read the complete interview with Commissioner Michael Joseph in The Miami Times here: https://www.miamitimesonline.com/news/michael-joseph-fights-for-the-people-and-wins/article_53404fc6-5970-11ea-bad4-b75b06f83b65.html

Read Commissioner Joseph’s article about the resolution to the water billing controversy here: https://www.michaeljosephnmb.com/post/we-did-it-nmb-water-returning-to-quarterly-billing-schedule

About The Miami Times Newspaper:

The Miami Times, the oldest and largest Black newspaper in the South, annually selects and highlights those in our community who display in their daily efforts, qualities that emulate the works of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other Black History makers. King used his early adulthood to organize ways to improve his community and has inspired millions to imitate or advance his mission.

These “New Generation of Dreamers” are people who use positions and platforms available to them to advance and improve the Black community. Their efforts sometimes fly under the radar of others, which illuminates the selflessness of the tasks they undertake.

Other 2020 Miami Times “Next Generation of Dreamers” include: Former Miami Heat Basketball Power Forward Udonis Haslem, Marketing Executive JaMarlin Martin, Psychiatrist Dr. Delvena Thomas, Filmmaker Elijah Wells, 6-year old oral hygiene advocate MaKynLee Elise, and Beauty Entrepreneur Melanie Fields. The Miami Times website is: https://www.MiamiTimesOnline.com

About Commissioner Michael Joseph, Esq.:

Commissioner Michael Joseph, Esq. is an attorney who champions civil rights and land use cases at the law firm of Galbut Walters and Associates. He is an inaugural member of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program, a Thurgood Marshall law fellow and group seven commissioner of North Miami Beach, elected in 2018.

