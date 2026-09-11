LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Novak Doors and Gates, a licensed and insured electric gate repair and installation company serving Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, today announced expanded same-day electric and automatic gate repair coverage across the city, with dedicated crews for West Los Angeles and Hollywood alongside its established service in Santa Monica, Brentwood, Venice, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Pasadena.



Image caption: Novak Doors and Gates logo.

“Gates fail differently in every part of Los Angeles,” said Aviv Ifrah, owner of Novak Doors and Gates. “On the Westside, salt air reaches hinges and bottom rails on iron driveway gates first. In Hollywood and the Hills it is steep driveways where swing gate operators fight gravity every cycle. In the Valley it is summer heat cooking control boards inside metal housings, and in Pasadena it is older estate gates that were automated decades after they were built. Our trucks are stocked for the neighborhood they are heading to, not for a generic gate.”

The expansion covers electric gate repair in Los Angeles for residential and commercial properties, automatic gate repair for sliding and swing systems, gate opener and motor service for LiftMaster, DoorKing, FAAC, Viking, All-O-Matic and Mighty Mule operators, intercom and keypad entry systems including DoorBird and DoorKing, and on-site welding for wrought iron, wood and combination gates.

Typical repairs fall inside the ranges the company publishes for Los Angeles: remote and keypad fixes from $100 to $300, sensor problems $150 to $350, control boards $500 to $2,000 and motor replacement $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the opener model and brand, the size of the gate and the complexity of the installation, with every job quoted in writing before work starts. Novak Doors and Gates holds a 5.0 rating across 184 customer reviews and offers same-day appointments across Los Angeles, with emergency priority for gates stuck open or closed.

ABOUT NOVAK DOORS AND GATES

Novak Doors and Gates is a Los Angeles electric gate, intercom and access control company serving West LA, Hollywood, Santa Monica, the San Fernando Valley, Pasadena and central Los Angeles. Services include electric and automatic gate repair and installation, gate opener repair for all major brands, intercom and video entry systems, access control and commercial gate service. Phone: (323) 955-2251.

Learn more at: https://novakdoorsandgates.com/

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Aviv Ifrah, Novak Doors and Gates

(323) 955-2251

aviv.if@gmail.com

News Source: Novak Doors and Gates