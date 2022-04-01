CHICAGO, Ill., April 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During its historic twentieth annual conference, the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) today announced that Geoff Davis, Ph.D., and Kellie Ann Jurado, Ph.D., are the 2022 winners of the organization’s two most prestigious awards in the postdoctoral scholar community.

The NPA Distinguished Service Award recognizes the highest appreciation for an individual that has demonstrated a profound, sustained, or leadership contribution to improving the postdoctoral experience. Today, that honor was bestowed on Dr. Geoff Davis, one of the earliest advocates for the NPA.

“It is inspiring to see how much the NPA has accomplished for postdocs,” commented Davis. “I am honored to be recognized for the work we did together.” Davis is a Staff Data Scientist in the Applied Science group at Google Research, having previously served as a postdoc and later an assistant professor of mathematics at Dartmouth College.

The NPA Gallagher Mentor Award recognizes the very best of mentors across the nation who advocate for postdoctoral scholars, celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) values, and empower their postdoc scholars to succeed. The NPA is dedicated to both recognizing champions and serving as a model for greater DEI in the postdoctoral community.

Dr. Kellie Ann Jurado was named the 2022 Gallagher Mentor of the Year today in Chicago to a field of applauding researchers. Jurado, a Presidential Assistant Professor in the microbiology department at University of Pennsylvania, completed her postdoctoral training at Yale University and earned her Ph.D. at Harvard University.

“I am just so honored,” said Jurado. “The absolute best part of this position is to be able to learn and deliberate with my team. They are the light– I am just grateful that I get to help them shine.”

“Drs. Davis and Jurado are exemplars in their field,” stated NPA Board chair Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed., who announced today’s highly-coveted and respected awards. “Beyond academic contributions, they role model commitment to the holistic development of postdoctoral scholars and the advancement of a culture of belonging in training and beyond. These, our highest NPA awards, honor such dedication.”

Individuals and organizations can continue the celebration of Drs. Davis and Jurado by following their work while also seeking opportunities to collaborate with the NPA, which is committed to a course of work that advances the careers of our nation’s brightest and most educated scholars.

Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/2022AC

About the National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable and educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA envisions an inclusive community where all postdocs are empowered, valued, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 22,000 individual and 230 organizational members. Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0916s2p-natpostdoc-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association