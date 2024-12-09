NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The NY Mental Health Center (NYMHC), a leading provider of teletherapy services for New York residents, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Path 2 Potential (P2P), a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This collaboration will create a seamless support system for families navigating the challenges of autism, combining expert teletherapy services with specialized ABA care.

Under the partnership, NYMHC’s team of 16 highly qualified clinical psychologists will be available to support the families of children with autism spectrum disorder through teletherapy. In turn, P2P’s renowned ABA therapy services will be accessible to NYMHC clients whose children are on the autism spectrum. This mutual collaboration aims to strengthen family well-being and enhance outcomes for both children and their loved ones.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to expand the care available to families in New York,” said Corry Prohens, founder and Practice Director of NY Mental Health Center. “Path 2 Potential is a true leader in ABA therapy, and we are proud to work alongside them to provide holistic support to families of children with autism. Autism places unique pressures on couples, siblings, and overall family dynamics. Our team of dedicated clinicians is ready to provide compassionate and expert teletherapy to help families navigate these challenges together.”

Path 2 Potential’s Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Lantier, echoed this enthusiasm. “The ability to connect our clients with the exceptional team at NY Mental Health Center is a huge value add for the families we serve. We are proud to partner with such a world-class group of therapists, whose dedication to helping families thrive mirrors our own. For NYMHC clients whose children are affected by autism, we are standing by and ready to provide specialized, evidence-based care to meet their unique needs.”

About NY Mental Health Center:

NY Mental Health Center is a trusted provider of teletherapy services for individuals and families across New York. With a team of 16 clinical psychologists, NYMHC offers a wide range of mental health support, including individual counseling, couples therapy, and family therapy, all delivered conveniently via secure online platforms. Committed to accessible and effective care, NYMHC has earned its reputation as a leader in mental health services for diverse communities. https://nymentalhealthcenter.com/

About Path 2 Potential:

Path 2 Potential is a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder. Dedicated to helping children reach their full potential, P2P employs evidence-based practices tailored to the unique needs of each child. With a strong focus on collaboration and family engagement, Path 2 Potential delivers life-changing services that improve skills, communication, and overall quality of life for children and their families. https://www.path2potential.org/

Together, NYMHC and P2P are paving the way for more comprehensive support for families affected by autism.

