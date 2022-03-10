WILTON, Conn., March 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DermMedical, a new dermatology practice located in Wilton, Connecticut, is focused on setting itself apart from other dermatology practices in the region. Dr. Annette Czernik is quite simply a dermatologist with a mission who’s partnering with the community and providing the best patient-centered care around.



PHOTO CAPTION: Annette Czernik, MD, a dermatologist in Wilton, CT, shown here in the practice’s newly renovated offices.

“Our practice is focused on the patients and their needs first and foremost. We want the patients to drive the conversation and we’re here to offer solutions and quality care – on their terms.”

To date, Dr. Czernik has dedicated 10 years to working in academic medicine, teaching dermatology residents and working on clinical trials to advance treatments in complex medical and laser dermatology. She plans to continue her involvement with academia and will now combine those skills to treat patients at DermMedical and present an advanced curriculum to physician assistant (PA) students at Sacred Heart University. She hopes to broaden the availability of expert patient-centered dermatology care in the area.

“Teaching the latest dermatological techniques is very rewarding, but continued involvement in academia also keeps me involved in research and clinical trials which keep me abreast of the latest developments in dermatology and enable me to participate in developing new and improved forms of treatment,” she says. “More and more PAs are going into the dermatology field and there are no residencies available to them to provide a real-life experience. We’re working to fill that gap.”

About DermMedical

DermMedical treats patients of all ages and it’s their goal to deliver professional, top-notch skin care while teaching and growing together. The practice offers full-service medical and cosmetic procedures, and Dr. Czernik specializes in working with patients who have rare autoimmune diseases. An expert in laser treatments, she trained at the esteemed Beckman Laser Institute and was the Faculty Practice Clinical Director at the Skin and Laser Center at Mount Sinai. Other specialties include: skin cancer screenings, shingles, atopic dermatitis, nail diseases, hair loss, wound care and more. She performs medical and cosmetic enhancements including cryosurgery, laser therapy, anti-aging treatments, micro needling, Botox, volume restoration and skin cancer removal.

In addition to her relationship with Sacred Heart University, Dr. Czernik is also affiliated with Nuvance Health and Norwalk Hospital, Yale-New Haven Hospital and Mt. Sinai Medical Center. She graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, completed her internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital, a residency at the University of California, Irvine, and her fellowship at NYU Medical Center.

For more information, email info@dermmedical.org, call: 1+203-442-1800, or visit: https://dermmedical.org/

