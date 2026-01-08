AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nyle Maxwell Collision Center, Austin’s highly respected automotive collision repair center located at 13581 Research Blvd., Austin, Texas 78750, has appointed Austin native and collision industry veteran, Tammie Harper, as the company’s Collision Center Director, Brent Rayfield, General Manager at Nyle Maxwell Supercenter, has announced.



Image caption: Tammie Harper, Collision Center Director at Nyle Maxwell Collision Center, is an established collision industry veteran with over 25 years of experience.

Her responsibilities as Collision Center Director include overseeing the collision center’s day-to-day operations, hiring and training staff, adding and maintaining key certifications where appropriate, developing dealership and 3rd party vendor relationships, reinforcing OEM partnerships, and new business development.

“Tammie brings over 25 years of collision industry experience to our company,” shares Brent Rayfield, “and in her position as Collision Center Director, she is perfectly positioned to lead our state-of-the-art, 26,000 sq ft collision center to new levels of success. Her focus on quality repairs, superior paint finishes and detailing, and customer satisfaction will enhance our ability to continue delivering premium collision repair to our customers in North Austin and nearby communities.”

“My dad was a NASCAR driver, so my entire life has been immersed in the automotive industry,” says Tammie, “and I’m honored to be working with one of Austin’s best known and highly respected automotive dealership families, Nyle Maxwell. I look forward to securing our position as the premiere North Austin Collision Center offering the finest collision repairs available while excelling in customer satisfaction.”

About Nyle Maxwell Collision Center:

Nyle Maxwell Collision Center is an Austin, Texas collision repair business and is part of the Nyle Maxwell Family of Automotive Dealerships serving the greater Austin metro, opening their first dealership in Taylor, Texas in 1984. The state-of-the-art, 26,000 sq ft collision facility offers high quality collision repair for virtually all makes and models with an emphasis on quality workmanship and the highest level of customer satisfaction available in the Austin region.

The Nyle Maxwell Collision Center utilizes advanced collision technologies, the latest equipment, and continuous training to ensure the highest quality repairs for vehicles damaged in an accident or by hail and extreme weather events. The experienced collision repair specialists at Nyle Maxwell Collision Center collectively represent decades of experience in automotive collision repair.

Nyle Maxwell Collision Center will always recommend the use of OEM replacement parts and services for all makes and models, and will negotiate with the insurance provider on behalf of the customer to ensure all repairs are completed to the customer’s 100% satisfaction. The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has been a leader in the auto industry for over 40 years. In 2025, Nyle Maxwell was named the TADA Philanthropic Leader of the Year.

For more information about the Nyle Maxwell Collision Center services please call 512-249-3280 or visit https://www.nylemaxwellcollisioncenter.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammie Harper

512-249-3280

tharper@nylemaxwell.com

News Source: Nyle Maxwell Collision Center