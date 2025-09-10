GOLD COAST, Queensland, Australia, Sept. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — What if poetry could open a window into the mystery of God Himself? In “On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems” (ISBN: 9781834182230), Australian poet Annette R. Allen invites readers on a lyrical journey into the heart of the Christian faith, exploring the majesty of creation, the wonder of the Trinity, and the love of Christ that changes everything.



Image caption: Cover, “On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems,” by Annette R. Allen.

With a voice that is both reverent and imaginative, Annette blends classical forms such as sonnets with modern free verse, offering variety and depth for every reader. While her poems are firmly rooted in biblical Christianity, they also serve as an exploration of beauty, meaning, and the human quest for truth. Readers do not need to be believers to engage with this collection. Its lyrical imagery and universal themes of love, wonder, and purpose invite anyone to pause, reflect, and contemplate life’s greatest questions.

Annette believes that poetry has a way of opening the soul. She hopes that her words will speak not only to those of faith but to anyone who has ever looked at the stars, felt wonder, and longed for meaning.

Through vivid imagery and thoughtful rhythm, “On Contemplating God the Trinity” guides readers into the mystery of God, from the marvel of creation and the incarnation of Christ to His purposes through the church, all resting on the foundation of divine love. Each poem invites reflection on a different aspect of faith and existence, with verses that stir both the intellect and the heart.

“On Contemplating God the Trinity” is more than a poetry collection. It is an invitation to explore life’s deepest questions through language shaped by awe, devotion, and reflection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Annette R. Allen is a practicing dentist, lifelong lover of literature, and now a published Australian poet. Her love for the Bible began early, shaped by her upbringing as the daughter of a Presbyterian minister and theologian. She began writing poetry in her youth, returned to it in 2012, and has since been published in two Australian anthologies. Her debut collection explores one of humanity’s deepest pursuits: contemplating God as revealed through Scripture and creation.

Annette lives on the Gold Coast with her husband, David. They have three sons and three grandsons. Alongside her love for poetry, science, and music, she has served as a church organist since her youth, carrying forward her lifelong devotion to God and His Word.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: “On Contemplating God the Trinity: A Collection of Poems”

Author: Annette R. Allen

Genre: Poetry / Faith / Spirituality

Release Date: Available Now

Paperback ISBN: 9781834182230

Hardcover ISBN: 9781834182247

eBook ISBN: 9781834182254

Available for purchase now (Amazon): https://amazon.com/dp/1834182239.

News Source: Author Annette R. Allen