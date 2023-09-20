LOS ANGELES, Calif. and KATHMANDU, Nepal, Sept. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Born and raised during Nepal’s 10-year civil war, Rahul KC grew up surrounded by violence. By the time the war ended in 2006, 19,000 had died and 3,000 men, women and children disappeared, never to be found, according to Rahul’s Voices for Humanity episode on the Scientology Network.



Photo Caption: Scientology Network features Human Rights Nepal President Rahul KC on tonight’s episode of “Voices for Humanity” at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Human rights violations, inherent in the culture from centuries past, persist. These include gender inequality, domestic violence, child marriage and labor, and a system that, despite being officially “abolished,” continues to suppress members of lower castes.

As president of Youth for Human Rights Nepal, Rahul KC is determined to bring human rights and justice to every member of his country. His episode of Voices for Humanity is featured on the Scientology Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Youth for Human Rights International founder and president Mary Shuttleworth brought her organization’s first Human Rights World Educational Tour to Nepal in 2005. Rahul, then only 12, served as her translator. His passion for instilling the 30 rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to the benefit of each member of his country began then and has continued ever since. The UDHR is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, adopted by the United Nations on December 10, 1948.

Rahul formed Youth for Human Rights Nepal with two other young human rights activists, and together they have seen to the human rights education of some 50,000 students in the county’s schools, 60,000 Scouts, and 35,000 officers of Nepal’s armed security forces.

They have brought their educational program and their passion for human rights to the prime minister, members of parliament, and the country’s human rights commission, and have helped see to the revision of Nepal’s constitution to ensure effective implementation, protection and promotion of human rights.

Youth for Human Rights International] (YHRI) is the sister organization of United for Human Rights, a not-for-profit organization founded to encourage young people to become advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, Youth for Human Rights International provides its secular program and materials free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to educate others on this vital subject.

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who stressed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” Scientology Churches, Missions and groups worldwide promote human rights awareness through education about the UDHR.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, it has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about the Scientology religion and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

