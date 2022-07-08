WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the leading fintech provider of residential mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, announced that its product delivery manager, Mitch Swanson, has been recognized as a Next Gen Leader within the industry by PROGRESS in Lending Association.



The Next Gen Leader award highlights rising visionaries and thought leaders who have been in the mortgage industry for 15 years or less. PROGRESS in Lending states that the winners encompass a wide range of mortgage professionals with diverse skill sets that have one commonality: helping their companies make a difference for the good of the industry. Winners of the award are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers who go beyond what’s expected, are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail, and constantly offer bold new ideas.

Mitch Swanson, PMP has spent his entire career in the mortgage industry working for both mortgage lenders and mortgage technology vendors. This rich blend of vendor and lender experience gives him unique industry insight to better assist lenders in optimizing the use of OpenClose’s solution suite.

“I am elated that the judges at PROGRESS in Lending put me on the 2022 list of young, emerging leaders who are making a difference in the mortgage industry,” said Swanson. “I have been dedicated to the mortgage industry from day one and am committed to helping lenders maximize operational efficiencies via technology. I look forward to working with more lenders and introducing them to OpenClose’s suite of mortgage software solutions.”

At OpenClose, Mitch has been integral with delivering the company’s borrower direct lending automation solution, ConsumerAssist™. This self-service model flourished throughout the refinance boom, helping lenders manage an influx of loan applications, and is now being leveraged to cut costs while offering borrowers a superb lending experience. ConsumerAssist has been implemented with great success at banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks thanks to Mitch’s leadership and innovation.

Mitch has also worked on OpenClose’s Assist series that automate specific lending functions for a wide variety of customer types. In addition to onboarding new customers onto the ConsumerAssist platform, Mitch constantly works on product enhancements that deliver innovative solutions that increase borrower satisfaction and lender efficiencies.

One of Mitch’s latest initiatives includes creating a three-tiered pre-approval process based on confidence levels calculated with inputs from third party verification services. This process will have the ability to generate pre-approval letters with little to no contact with a loan officer. Consequently, it will dramatically improve a buyer’s chance at securing a property to purchase while reducing the number of resources required to generate an accurate pre-approval. Mitch’s efforts are ongoing, as he continually works with the OpenClose team and its customers to further enhance OpenClose’s software solutions.

“Mitch is an integral member of our product development team who is well-respected by his colleagues, industry peers and OpenClose’s customers,” said Allen Pollack, vice president of innovation at OpenClose. “He is a dynamic, multi-faceted person who is stacked with mortgage technology experience at both the vendor and lender levels. We are pleased that the judges at PROGRESS in Lending recognized Mitch’s efforts that deservedly landed him on the 2022 Next Gen Leaders list.”

