ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 18, 2026 (SENDPRESS NEWSWIRE) — OptiFunder today announced the launch of OptiExchange, a partner network designed to connect mortgage lenders with a curated ecosystem of technology providers, warehouse and capital partners, and service solutions across mortgage lending.



Image caption: OptiExchange Partner Marketplace – Where Lenders Find Trusted Solutions.

OptiExchange enables seamless connectivity between systems and stakeholders helping lenders reduce operational friction, improve transparency, and scale more efficiently. The network includes partners across key categories such as loan origination systems, warehouse lenders, investors, core banking platforms, fraud solutions, FedWire, document custodians, and eVault services. Today, OptiFunder supports 150+ mortgage originators, 60+ integrations, and over 2,500 automated touchpoints.

“Lenders today need more than individual point solutions; they need a connected ecosystem,” said Brian Abbott, Chief Strategy Officer at OptiFunder. “OptiExchange brings together best-in-class partners in one integrated network, making it easier for lenders to access the tools and relationships they need to operate and grow.”

By joining OptiExchange, partners gain access to a growing network of lenders, making it easier to build new relationships. For warehouse banks specifically, OptiExchange strengthens client relationships by integrating funding workflows, and offers greater exposure to originators active within the network.

“OptiExchange reflects our commitment to building a more open and collaborative ecosystem,” added Abbott. “By bringing together leading solutions and simplifying connectivity, we’re helping our partners and lenders move faster, operate smarter, and deliver better outcomes.”

To learn more about becoming a partner in the OptiExchange, visit: https://www.optifunder.com/optiexchange

ABOUT OPTIFUNDER

OptiFunder is connecting the mortgage warehouse industry through its purpose-built warehouse management platforms: Genesis by OptiFunder for mortgage originators and Greyhound by OptiFunder for warehouse lenders. Together, these platforms digitize and connect the full lifecycle of a warehouse loan – from funding through sale to the capital markets – bringing all stakeholders into a single, transparent ecosystem. By integrating originators, LOS systems, warehouse lenders, investors, core banking platforms, fraud solutions, FedWire, document custodians, and eVault services through secure connections, OptiFunder eliminates manual processes, reduces risk, and creates a more efficient, consistent, and reliable warehouse lending experience for the entire industry.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0518-s2p-OptiExchange-300dpi.webp

News Source: OptiFunder