SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced Ask Obi, an AI assistant designed to provide mortgage lending executives with instant, actionable insights from their Optimal Blue products and data. Unveiled during Optimal Blue’s inaugural Summit user conference in San Diego, Ask Obi gives lenders the power to view their operations holistically with data aggregation across Optimal Blue’s comprehensive capital markets platform.



Image caption: Optimal Blue.

Ask Obi enables executives to inquire about intricate profitability metrics with simple, conversational queries – such as, “What markets had the greatest change in average margins from Q3 2024 to Q4 2024?” or “Which loan officers issued the most concessions over the second week of January 2025?” – and get easy-to-understand answers at a granular level to improve strategic decision-making.

“Our clients operate in a time when speed and accuracy matters, so having to wait for reports to be generated – only to then spend more time poring over those reports to get to the insights needed to make decisions – doesn’t make sense,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue. “With Ask Obi, those hours of generating, compiling, and analyzing reports are replaced with accurate, real-time, personalized information, designed specifically for decision-makers, by delivering the data that matters most to their profitability. While other companies are talking about AI, but in reality are still trying to catch up to our accuracy and core capabilities, Optimal Blue has already embraced generative AI to solve real operational and capital markets challenges, all at no additional cost to our clients.”

“Ask Obi demonstrates the unique value clients realize by working with Optimal Blue, a provider of comprehensive capital markets technology,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer of Optimal Blue. “Through the power of generative AI, users can have an interactive conversation to better understand the data that drives their business. In contrast to other tools that may require filters and manual selections, Ask Obi is designed for ease of use and conversational interactions, while conveniently building off a user’s previous inquiries and suggesting preloaded questions.”

Available to Optimal Blue clients for beta testing later this month, Ask Obi offers complete access to a lender’s PPE data, with development work underway to expand access across Optimal Blue’s complete capital markets platform. This initiative aligns with Optimal Blue’s larger vision to deliver comprehensive interoperability among its end-to-end capital markets products, allowing clients to benefit from synthesized data and machine learning for enhanced margin management and profitability oversight.

Ask Obi is one of several innovations the company announced at its Summit, demonstrating its commitment to continuous investment in its products to help its clients maximize lending profitability.

About Optimal Blue:

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

