PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced its initial speaker lineup for its 2027 Optimal Blue Summit, including Analyst, ESPN Monday Night Football, 3-Time Super Bowl-Winning Quarterback, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. The third annual event shaping what’s next in mortgage will take place February 1–3, 2027 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Ariz., and bring together the industry’s leading executives, economists and innovators. Registration is now open at Summit.OptimalBlue.com, with early-bird pricing available for a limited time.



Image caption: Optimal Blue.

As a leader in AI-driven innovation and the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, Optimal Blue’s annual conference is designed to help mortgage leaders and professionals navigate a rapidly changing market. It will provide more than 500 attendees from across the mortgage ecosystem with access to actionable insights, best-in-class technologies, leading experts and professional networks to help optimize their performance and profitability, all in one Scottsdale destination. Attendees will benefit from a comprehensive agenda featuring to-be-announced speakers and breakout sessions focused on market dynamics, lender trends, rate conditions, secondary-market strategy, product intelligence, and peer insight, plus a front-row view of Optimal Blue innovation, to help them navigate the year ahead.

Ahead of serving as announcer for The Big Game in February, Troy Aikman will take the stage in Scottsdale for a fireside chat with Optimal Blue Chief Executive Officer Joe Tyrrell. The legendary quarterback, Emmy-nominated broadcaster, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will inspire and motivate attendees through lessons learned from his storied career leading high-performing teams on and off the field.

Highlighted industry experts planned to speak at the 2027 Optimal Blue Summit include:

Robert (Bob) Broeksmit, CMB, president and chief executive officer, Mortgage Bankers Association

One of the mortgage industry’s most recognizable and trusted voices, Bob Broeksmit is a senior finance executive with over 35 years of experience across mortgage operations, secondary marketing and servicing. With deep knowledge across all aspects of mortgage lending activities, Bob advocates for more than 2,000 member companies on issues of critical importance and has served as an expert witness in complex mortgage underwriting cases.

One of the mortgage industry’s most recognizable and trusted voices, Bob Broeksmit is a senior finance executive with over 35 years of experience across mortgage operations, secondary marketing and servicing. With deep knowledge across all aspects of mortgage lending activities, Bob advocates for more than 2,000 member companies on issues of critical importance and has served as an expert witness in complex mortgage underwriting cases. Michael Fratantoni, Ph.D., chief economist, Mortgage Bankers Association

Michael Fratantoni oversees MBA’s economic forecasts, industry surveys and benchmarking studies, as well as leads its award-winning economics team. He also serves on the board of CONVERGENCE Collaborative. A leading economist and expert on the trends shaping the mortgage market, Michael delivers data-driven insights to inform and educate mortgage professionals.

Michael Fratantoni oversees MBA’s economic forecasts, industry surveys and benchmarking studies, as well as leads its award-winning economics team. He also serves on the board of CONVERGENCE Collaborative. A leading economist and expert on the trends shaping the mortgage market, Michael delivers data-driven insights to inform and educate mortgage professionals. Joe Tyrrell, chief executive officer, Optimal Blue

Joe Tyrrell leads Optimal Blue’s strategy to empower lenders with modern technology, actionable data, and AI-driven innovation across the mortgage capital markets lifecycle. With more than 25 years of fintech leadership experience touching all aspects of origination and secondary marketing technologies, he is accelerating the company’s AI-first vision that combines trusted intelligence, automation, and emerging technologies to help lenders make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and unlock new competitive advantages, no matter the market.

Joe Tyrrell leads Optimal Blue’s strategy to empower lenders with modern technology, actionable data, and AI-driven innovation across the mortgage capital markets lifecycle. With more than 25 years of fintech leadership experience touching all aspects of origination and secondary marketing technologies, he is accelerating the company’s AI-first vision that combines trusted intelligence, automation, and emerging technologies to help lenders make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and unlock new competitive advantages, no matter the market. Erin Wester, chief product officer, Optimal Blue

Erin Wester oversees product strategy and innovation across Optimal Blue’s mortgage capital markets platform, driving AI-powered solutions that help lenders make smarter decisions, reduce complexity, and improve performance. A mortgage fintech leader with more than 15 years of industry experience, she is known for combining customer-centric innovation, deep industry expertise, and responsible AI leadership to help shape the future of mortgage lending.

“The Optimal Blue Summit is where the conversations shaping the future of mortgage lending turn into action,” said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer at Optimal Blue. “By bringing together industry and executive voices, emerging technologies and market intelligence, we’re helping lenders navigate change, uncover opportunity, and make better decisions so they can move forward with greater confidence. And this is only the beginning as we continue to add to our lineup.”

In addition to a robust expert speaker roster, the event will feature:

Reveals of the latest AI-driven innovations, powered by the new Optimal Blue AI Labs

Hands-on trainings, product demonstrations, and client feedback forums that shape future product direction

Meaningful connections and networking opportunities with leaders and decision-makers from across the mortgage ecosystem

To learn more about Optimal Blue Summit 2027 and to take advantage of early bird pricing before it ends Oct. 31, visit Summit.OptimalBlue.com.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers strategic performance across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes optimize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue helps deliver measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0811-s2p-opblue-logo-300dpi.jpg

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Alexandra Kreuter

Alexandra.Kreuter@OptimalBlue.com

732.861.5012



Leslie Colley, Depth for Optimal Blue

Leslie@DepthPR.com

678.622.6229

News Source: Optimal Blue