PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced the general availability of Originator Assistant, a powerful addition to the Optimal Blue PPE. Leveraging generative AI, Originator Assistant eliminates human bias in the loan structuring process and helps originators identify all options for a borrower, providing more ways to help consumers realize the American dream of homeownership.



Unveiled at the inaugural Optimal Blue Summit in February and now available to all Optimal Blue PPE clients using the enhanced originator interface, Originator Assistant is an AI-powered recommendation engine that simplifies loan structuring by identifying alternate scenarios with more competitive pricing. The tool automatically detects pricing breakpoints and suggests opportunities for more strategic loan discussions, saving loan officers time and eliminating manual guesswork. The tool evaluates loan options based on various parameters while searching for pricing incentives on the peripheral or opportunities for adjustment to achieve different terms. Combined with Scenario Optimizer, which enables side-by-side comparisons, Originator Assistant gives lenders a distinct advantage in presenting the best options to borrowers.

Further building on its delivery of innovation, Optimal Blue also announced the beta release of enhanced Lock Extensions workflows, a feature reimagined in close collaboration with the company’s clients. The feature gives lenders greater control, automation and flexibility over lock extension policy management. The new Lock Extensions experience allows Optimal Blue PPE users to configure policies across multiple investors using global product groups, significantly reducing manual work and complexity. It also introduces a step-by-step configuration workflow, advanced toggles to support compliance considerations, and automation tools for processing and tracking extension requests. Together, Originator Assistant and Lock Extensions help lenders respond faster to market conditions, reduce manual error and apply lock policies with greater consistency and precision.

“Originator Assistant and our enhanced Lock Extensions feature are great examples of how we listen closely to our customers and build solutions that solve real problems,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer at Optimal Blue. “These latest enhancements demonstrate that innovation is not just a promise at Optimal Blue, it’s a practice. Our clients can continue to expect exciting product updates as Optimal Blue heads toward the MBA Secondary and Capital Markets conference later this month.”

Both enhancements are accessible by Optimal Blue PPE clients with no setup required. Originator Assistant runs automatically, and existing lock extension policies will be migrated to the new Lock Extensions experience, allowing clients to begin making updates right away. Additional innovations introduced at the Optimal Blue Summit, including Rules Optimizer, Ask Obi and the Solution Center, are expected to reach general availability later this spring.

