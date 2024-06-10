PLANO, Texas, June 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optimal Blue today announced the appointment of Joe Tyrrell as CEO. Tyrrell succeeds interim CEO Scott Smith of Optimal Blue’s parent company, Constellation Software Inc.



Photo caption: Optimal Blue Names Joe Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer.

Tyrrell brings over 25 years of experience in the mortgage, finance, and technology industries to Optimal Blue. This includes serving as president of ICE Mortgage Technology, as well as in various leadership roles at Ellie Mae, including chief operating officer, prior to its acquisition in 2020. Most recently, Tyrrell served as the CEO of Medallia, a customer and employee experience company.

“I have always been attracted to companies that make their clients’ success their top priority, and that is especially true with Optimal Blue, the clear market leader in secondary marketing technology,” said Tyrrell. “For the past year and a half, I have been delivering innovation and real generative AI capabilities to the largest and most trusted consumer, health care, hospitality, financial services, and technology brands in the world, and I am excited to now bring those capabilities to Optimal Blue’s lenders and partners in an industry that I love.”

Smith will continue his role within Constellation Software, where he serves as president of Andromeda, the portfolio in which Optimal Blue operates. In addition to overseeing the CEO transition, Smith will continue supporting the success of the Optimal Blue business through his position.

“It was a priority to identify the right leader to support our investment in Optimal Blue and the long-term success of the business,” said Smith. “We’ve found that and more with Joe Tyrrell, who is passionate about client relationships and innovation – two tenets that have been core to Optimal Blue’s culture throughout its decades as a market leader. Joe’s extensive experience in this industry affords him a fundamental understanding of the needs and challenges lenders face and ways innovative technology and real-time data can solve them. Along with the other leaders within the Andromeda portfolio of Constellation Software, I look forward to continuing to support the success of Optimal Blue under Joe’s leadership.”

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes operate profitably and efficiently so they can fulfill the momentous role of helping American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership, regardless of market dynamics. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between.

To learn more, visit OptimalBlue.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0610-s2p-joe-tyrrell-300dpi.jpg

